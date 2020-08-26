fishing line

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cooler weather ahead bodes well for fishing prospects, and a very welcome relief from torrid temps of recent days. Though fishing has been a slow-go on many fronts — for the infrequent few who ventured out — the arrival of a cool front and lowering temps into September should stir up some excitement.

Nonetheless, there has been some success garnered in the area. And for those enjoying a late summer outing on Lake Oahe, walleye activity remains upbeat for fish of various sizes which should assure some solid walleye activity in the state for a few years down the road.

Fishermen actually practicing their craft were in short supply last week, not surprising given the heat index most days. On a positive note for the angling crowd, a considerably reduced sport schedule at the college and possibly pro level still makes the sport of fishing a very attractive alternative to watching contests played out before cardboard fans or reruns.

Here’s a brief look at what’s been cooking on the fishing front.

Angostura Reservoir: A decent bass bite reported — both small and large mount—with poppers a consistent attractant. Catfish are active in bays on either crawlers or stink bait. And some crappie action in Horsehead bay.