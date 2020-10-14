FISHING LINE

Fishing activity continues to improve throughout the Black Hills area as water temperatures cool and fish follow bait fish into shallow waters and begin more aggressive fall feeding. Despite the extremely windy conditions that have prevailed recently, the bite has been trending upward in area lakes including an uptick in walleye activity at Angostura and Orman. And, as has been the pattern throughout the summer, trout activity in area streams remains particularly strong.

All in all, an excellent time to enjoy outdoor autumn activities up close and personal before temperatures wane and the colder weather in weeks ahead looms more prominently. The only concession perhaps, an adjustment toward warmer clothing as cooler temps are on tap for next week.

With that, here’s a brief look at what was happening on the fishing front last week.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye action continues to improve as the water temperature continues to drop (10 degrees last week). Anglers reported 18-20-inch walleye caught last week with the fish located at depths of 18-22 feet or water and responding to minnow rigs. Crappie action on minnows continues as well.