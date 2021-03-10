FISHING LINE

Most of the Black Hills lakes, particularly upper elevation, still have safe ice, though access can be sketchy in places. However, some portions of lakes are showing dark ice which can be a cause for concern. Nonetheless, the shaded areas and the ice near shorelines, once safely accessed, are okay.

Prairie lakes, however, are a different story. Larger lakes do not have safe ice for the most part while many of the smaller lakes have opened up and are now fishable though boat docks may not be open or accessible.

On a more positive note, despite the current period of uncertainty, cooler weather with corresponding low pressure may spur better fishing opportunities in the area in coming days.

Angostura Reservoir: The lake is rapidly moving toward ice free conditions. Fishing activity remains limited though some walleye, mostly small, are being caught.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Fishing is pretty much at a standstill right now as shorelines open up and ice on main lake thins to unsafe levels. There have been a few anglers working the canal though with water running, a swiftly moving current is carrying muddy water limiting the chances of success.