FISHING LINE

What the coronavirus couldn’t do, a spell of bad weather could as anglers and outdoor recreationists tended to button down the hatches and stay home last week, no doubt a response to the cold, blustery and occasionally snowy weather in the region.

But enough with the negative, the fishermen who did try their luck last week enjoyed a productive week as fishing activity continued to build, likely a result of the completion of spawning and slowly warming habitat.

With the bite increasing, and pleasant weather on tap for the coming week, a trip to lake or stream offers one of the more enjoyable methods of practicing social distancing. At the opposite end of the distancing spectrum, here’s a look at some spots where, based upon recent reports, angler and fish seem to be distancing the least.

Angostura Reservoir: Though the weather curtailed fishing activity last week, walleye action does appear to be improving based up the few reports received. Minnows and jigs are working best, and the dam area and flats are the locations of interest.