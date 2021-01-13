FISHING LINE

While temperatures in the upper 50s in the Black Hills on Wednesday may be pleasantly received by many, the unusually balmy conditions are the bane of ice fishermen are contributing to deteriorating ice conditions across the state, a lesson sadly punctuated by two lives lost at Lake Poinsett this past weekend.
Safety is the buzzword in terms of fishing activity this week, and with that, here are some important reminders for ice fishing anglers, experienced and otherwise, as suggested by South Dakota GF&P:
• Always check ice conditions as you are traveling on a body of water.
• This year, more than ever, ice thickness and strength are extremely variable.
• Avoid traveling on the ice after sundown, especially on lakes that you are not familiar with.
• Carry ice pics and rope in your coat or pants.
• Always fish with a buddy.
• Wearing a floatation coat/suit or a lifejacket is recommended.
• Keep your cell phone in a waterproof bag and in a pocket at all times.
And most importantly, be mindful that while these tips will help minimize risks, ice conditions are not typical this year. If you have any doubts, do not take the chance.
Nonetheless, there is workable ice in upper elevation Black Hills lakes — with caution, of course. Here is a quick look at where and what has been happening.
Angostura Reservoir: A few anglers have been out though no activity has been reported.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Last weekend’s Wild Walleye Ice Fishing Tournament produced nice catches of walleye with the winning team weighing out at 10 pounds. Current ice conditions vary considerably, however, with five inches in places and thinning out considerably toward open water. Gaden’s and Tequila Points are likely the best locations at present though caution is needed as predicted high winds will create surface water and melting.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Trout fishing remains steady in area streams. Mostly nymph fishing, flied with an element of orange or pink have been working well. Dry fly fishing should pick up in early January as midge hatches begin.
Deerfield Lake: Solid ice in much of the lake — best ice in the Gold Run and Dutchman areas — and an excellent perch bite continues. Sorting required as small fish abound. Waxworms and red spikes with small ice jigs are recommended.
Durkee Lake: Though thin ice has hampered activity until now, a few anglers were getting out last week and reporting catches of 25–30-inch northern pike on shiners.
Newell Lake: Perch and northern pike activity reported. Waxworms are working for the perch and shiners for northerns. Ice conditions are problematical and extreme caution advised.
Pactola Reservoir: Fishing activity remains largely confined to Jenney Gulch where ice thickness is reported anywhere from four to eight inches. Northern pike bite reported — chubs, shiners or frozen smelt in 30 foot of water — including a 14 pounder. Some bluegill activity as well on small jigs and waxworms.
Prairie Lakes: Ice fishing not advised as ice is thin and unsafe.
Roubaix Lake: Rainbow trout are being picked up on waxworms.
Shadehill Reservoir: Ice has been good and a nice crappie bite on small minnows continues though walleye action slowed last week.
Sheridan Lake: Five-to-six-inch ice in places with open water remaining in middle of the lake. Limits of perch, bluegill (½to ¾ pounds), trout and crappie reported on waxworms and red spikes on small jigs. Northern pike activity reported off Hwy, 385, with a few seven-to-ten-pounders caught on chubs and shiners.
Sorum Lake: Perch bite reported on small jigs and minnows. Fish are located in 10-15 feet of water.
Stockade Lake: Six to eight inches of ice reported. Perch and largemouth bass are showing up on jigs and minnows while some northern pike activity have been picked up on south side of lake.
Lake Oahe: Most of the fishing activity is confined to the upper reaches of the Missouri. With lots of baitfish in the system, the bite for walleye and other species remains strong though bulk of fish are on the small side. Points during evening hours is recommended. Ice conditions vary and thins out toward west side of the river. With action easily found, it recommended to walk on to ice rather than resorting to ATV’s to explore farther.
Lake Sharpe: Boat fishermen continue to work below the dam and near the bridges and are finding occasional walleye activity including fat walleye in the 17-19-inch range. Some ice fishing activity reported near Farm Island though extreme caution advised elsewhere.
Lake Francis Case: River is iced on west side and some ice fishing activity reported between the I-90 and railroad bridges in the Chamberlain area though no reports as to success.
Upcoming Ice Fishing Tournaments
• Chamberlain Oacoma Ice Fishing Tournament, Jan. 30. Contact Raymond Pickner (605-730-0216 for more information).
• Walleyes Unlimited Sheridan Lake Ice Fishing Derby, Jan. 31. Pre-registration only, call (605) 381-5300 or (605) 390-0567 for more info.
• Hooked on Hard Water tournament sponsored by the Boys Club is scheduled for Feb. 27 at Deerfield Lake. Pro & member HOH banquet is scheduled for February 26th at the Central State Fairgrounds Fine Arts Building. Call The Club for Boys (605-343-3500 for details).
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this