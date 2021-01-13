FISHING LINE

While temperatures in the upper 50s in the Black Hills on Wednesday may be pleasantly received by many, the unusually balmy conditions are the bane of ice fishermen are contributing to deteriorating ice conditions across the state, a lesson sadly punctuated by two lives lost at Lake Poinsett this past weekend.

Safety is the buzzword in terms of fishing activity this week, and with that, here are some important reminders for ice fishing anglers, experienced and otherwise, as suggested by South Dakota GF&P:

• Always check ice conditions as you are traveling on a body of water.

• This year, more than ever, ice thickness and strength are extremely variable.

• Avoid traveling on the ice after sundown, especially on lakes that you are not familiar with.

• Carry ice pics and rope in your coat or pants.

• Always fish with a buddy.

• Wearing a floatation coat/suit or a lifejacket is recommended.

• Keep your cell phone in a waterproof bag and in a pocket at all times.