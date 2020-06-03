FISHING LINE

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With main stream attention focused on health and social issues, the month of June has crept upon us rather quickly. And with it, a nice pattern of fishing activity in the region as warmer weather is making area lakes pleasant getaway locations, and area streams are bursting with trout activity.

A reminder by South Dakota GF&P that camping reservations are now being taken for the Labor Day weekend serves to remind that time does seem to scurry through the summer months. With that word to the wise, here’s a peek at what’s been happening on the fishing front recently.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite remains on-again/off-again with most of the action centered in the flats and off points. Even then, four or five keepers per boat is about the max being taken at present. Slowly pulling No. 5 rapalas with planer boards in about eight foot of water has been working well. The bright spot at Angostura is a very active smallmouth bass bite with limits of fish in the 15-18-inch range showing up on spinner baits.