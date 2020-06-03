With main stream attention focused on health and social issues, the month of June has crept upon us rather quickly. And with it, a nice pattern of fishing activity in the region as warmer weather is making area lakes pleasant getaway locations, and area streams are bursting with trout activity.
A reminder by South Dakota GF&P that camping reservations are now being taken for the Labor Day weekend serves to remind that time does seem to scurry through the summer months. With that word to the wise, here’s a peek at what’s been happening on the fishing front recently.
Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite remains on-again/off-again with most of the action centered in the flats and off points. Even then, four or five keepers per boat is about the max being taken at present. Slowly pulling No. 5 rapalas with planer boards in about eight foot of water has been working well. The bright spot at Angostura is a very active smallmouth bass bite with limits of fish in the 15-18-inch range showing up on spinner baits.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Lots of campers and others seeking a spot of space away from the crowds continues. And many with a fishing line in hand and enjoying success with limits of walleye being taken by boaters and scores of white bass landed by shore fishermen. Nightcrawlers worked in 10-12 foot of water has been the popular choice though minnows, smelt and about anything with a hook attached have been working, too. Gadens and Fruitdale areas have been productive. Walleye are gathered on the south side of the lake at present.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Area streams remain on the high side though remain fishable at present. Working heavier patterns and along lighter flow shorelines recommended. A wide variety of presentations are registering success
Curlew Lake: Excellent crappie action on small jigs and minnows reported. Also, an occasional walleye in the 15-17-inch range is being caught as well.
Deerfield Reservoir: The usual reliable perch bite continues unabated and trout activity remains steady as well.
Pactola Reservoir: Lake trout activity picked up last week with some nice-sized lakers being caught on large chubs (5-6 inch). Fish are in deep water varying anywhere from 60-80 feet. Steady rainbow and brown trout activity continue also. And a few northern pike are being picked up in south bays on smelt or chubs.
Shade Hill Reservoir: Limits of walleye are being caught on minnows and jigs with fish located in 15-18 feet of water and responding to minnow or crawler presentations.
Sheridan Lake: Trout bite continues with the best luck had by trolling surface spinners. Also, some limits of crappie and bluegill are being caught as well with the fish often clustered at the mouth of bays
Sylvan and Roubaix Lakes: Excellent trout action reported at both locations with trout spinners and salmon eggs recommended.
Lake Oahe: Walleye activity is slowly working out from the back bays of the Cheyenne toward the mouth and beyond. With water temp still relatively low, fish are congregated in stained water of five to eight feet and responding to a variety of presentations: bottom bouncer spinners/crawlers/minnows or pulling shallow plugs.
Lake Sharpe: Limits of walleye and smallmouth bass are showing up jig/minnow rigs. Fish remain in fairly shallow water (anywhere from 5-15 feet) as lake water temps are still on the low side. West Bend and Joe Creek areas are particular hot spots at present. Weekend traffic has been intense at loading docks in the Pierre area on weekends though relatively light during weekdays.
Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite is solid in the Chamberlain area (jigs and minnows or bouncers and minnows worked in 5-15 feet of water) though better action may be farther south in the Platte area where similar presentations are working from shore out to 20-foot depths.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.
