fishing line

While another stretch of hot weather is on tap for the weekend, the cooler temps forecast for the week thereafter should offer pleasant conditions for outdoor enthusiasts wishing to enjoy the glorious panorama of a Black Hills autumn. And for anglers, an excellent time to cast a line into one of the eight hundred miles of streams or 38 reservoirs available in the area.

An added plus for fishermen in the coming week could be the arrival of a full moon on Monday, supposedly a period of time during which fish feed more aggressively. Or so if the supposed empirical evidence handed down word-of mouth by anglers can be readily accepted.

Anyway, for those wishing to put that theory to a test, here are some locations where the fish population has been active and perhaps most susceptible to persuasion with or without the effects of moonlight.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity is beginning to pick up as limits— including specimens in the 18–22-inch range — have been picked up on jigs and minnows/crawlers and Lindy rigs, worked in 18-25 foot of water. Also, smallmouth bass have been active responding to crankbaits. And a crappie bite continues on small minnows and slip bobbers.