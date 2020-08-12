fishing line

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The sound of reels casting mixed with motorcycle wheels spinning this week while August heat and warming waters slowed down fishing activity in the area, a not unusual occurrence in mid-summer months.

Nonetheless, numbers of fish are being caught with a slight nod given to experienced anglers who know their quarry best and have the knowhow to locate and the patience to wait until the strikes come.

Here’s a peek at what a trip along bike-filled highways might bring.

Angostura Reservoir: At last report, crappie action near the south marina and among the trees in Horsehead about summed it up. Crappie were located at depths of five or six feet and responding to small jigs and minnows.

Bear Butte Lake: Good crappie action reported with fish in the 11-13-inch range being taken on minnows worked along weed spots

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The walleye bite had slowed considerably, a result largely due to the usual mid-summer spike in water temps. Despite that, walleye are being caught during early morning or evening hours. Fish are in 12-15 feet of water in cooler morning hours and moving out to depths of 20-25 feet later in the day. Nightcrawler/ spinner rigs seem to be the bait of choice.