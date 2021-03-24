FISHING LINE

Deerfield Lake: Good ice reported for the most part though a fisherman went through ice last week near shore in the Gold Run area though, fortunately, no injuries resulted. Safe ice on lake though shoreline can be unsafe. Perch bite continues as well as some trout activity.

Pactola Reservoir: Lake still has solid ice in places, and a few anglers have been out in middle portions of lake whether or not advisable. Anglers working in 60-80 foot of water have been catching some lake trout on chubs and shiners. And some bluegill activity reported near north marina on waxworms and small minnows.

Sheridan Lake: Nice trout activity reported near Dakota Point area with limits of 18–20-inch rainbows taken. Also, a few northerns were being picked up on chubs and shiners.

Stockade Lake: Safe ice reported though ice near shorelines are definitely iffy. Some bluegill and crappie activity reported.

Lake Oahe: Boats are out and anglers have been seeking northern pike in the Spring and Cow Creek areas though the pike bite hasn’t really taken off as yet. Walleye activity has been slow as well though as waters warm that should change soon.