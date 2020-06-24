FISHING LINE

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A hot weather weekend is on tap making the alure of cooling waters even more attractive than usual. And perhaps an ideal time to partake of what has been, because of unfortunate conditions, an excellent summer for escaping to the solace afforded by a lake or stream. Making that experience doubly attractive: the fishing has been quite good in the area with walleye aplenty showing up at Orman, and plenty of trout activity in area streams.

And for anglers who want to head to the big Missouri River lakes, the walleye bite, especially on Oahe, is one of the best in recent years.

Here’s a brief look at where the action was the hottest, fishing wise, last week.

Angostura Reservoir: The early season promise of an improved walleye bite on the lake this summer seems to have fallen by the wayside as activity remains slow with but a few small fish showing up. There are, however, some nice smallmouth bass being caught on spinner blades. And a fair crappie bite reported on minnows and small jigs near the marina