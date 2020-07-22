FISHING LINE

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Warmer weather is predicted for the weekend which will likely slow fishing activity to some extent with both anglers and quarry lying low. Cooler weather on tap following the hot spell could stimulate fishing activity a bit.

Fishing numbers dropped off a bit last week, a response both to a slowdown on the fishing front and an improving job situation in the area. With the Days of ’76 rodeo in full swing this week and the Sturgis Bike rally right around the corner, this weekend may be a chance to find a secluded spot and enjoy the sights, sounds and solitude.

Here’s a look at what transpired last week, and what might lie ahead.

Angostura Reservoir: Fishing activity remains slow though some crappie action has been reported in Horsehead Bay. And occasional crappie action near the tires by the south marina. Small minnows recommended.

Bear Butte Lake: Bullhead and small bass (under the keeper limit) activity at present makes for a fun fishing outing for youngsters and the young at heart.