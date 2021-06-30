FISHING LINE

Despite near record temps on tap for the 4th of July weekend, lots of campers, tourists and hopefully fishermen will be out this weekend looking to enjoy area festivities — Black Hills Roundup rodeo in Belle Fourche or the annual Post 22 Firecracker tournament among them. Or perhaps, hoping to fashion a few celebratory moments of their own making.
Fortunately for the angling crowd, fishing activity has been fairly strong in the Black Hills area recently in both lakes and streams. And for those who like their fishing big river style, the Missouri River is enjoying a banner comeback year. Most importantly in terms of walleye activity but for a variety of other species as well.
All in all, a situation that might provide a little extra bang for the buck this weekend.
Here’s a brief look at what’s been happening on the fishing front lately.
Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity picked up the last week though a preponderance of the fish being caught are small —13–14-inch range — and sorting required. Bottom bouncers and crawlers or jigs and crawlers recommended. Smallmouth bass bite is excellent as well. Hat Creek Campground area has been very active and bluegill activity remains strong on nightcrawlers and spinners.
Bear Butte: Some crappie activity reported with minnows working best. A few bullheads typically show up as well, particularly when enticed with a worm or crawler presentation. A must for maximum enjoyment is bug spray and suntan lotion.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Though boaters are enjoying pretty steady walleye action, shore fishing has slowed as the lake is currently at 80 percent capacity thereby restricting good fishing spots due to shallows. Boaters are catching lots of slots and unders though overs are more difficult to locate. Leeches are working well as are worms worked in 10-20 feet of water.
Belle Fourche River: Catfish are extremely active as present with catches in the two-to-five-pound range fairly common. Worms, chicken livers or stink baits recommended. Inlet at Orman is typically a hotspot.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Hot weather typically necessitates early morning and late evening fishing, especially at lower elevations. Higher elevations are productive most any time on either bugs or nymphs.
Center Lake: Trout are very active with limits reported on spinners with powerbait or nightcrawlers. Fish are small though nonetheless a fun activity for the kids. And Center is one of the few lakes in the Hills at which camping spots were reportedly available (at least earlier in the week).
Deerfield Reservoir: Trout and perch activity continues with the best action occurring during early morning hours by either boat or shore fishermen. Perch are typically located in 25-30 feet of water and responding to nightcrawlers and small jigs while trout have been hitting on a variety of presentations.
Horsethief Lake: Trout bite continues on powerbait and trout spinners.
Pactola Reservoir: Trout bite remains excellent as does bluegill activity on a variety of presentations. Veteran’s Point has been a hotspot though most bays will produce action as well.
Newell Lake: Some limits of walleye were caught last week on nightcrawlers worked in 12-16 feet of water.
New Underwood Dam: A nice bluegill bite in progress on small jigs and crawlers. Also, nice sized catfish are being caught on worms.
Sheridan Lake: Crappie action off Dakota Point reported as well as smallmouth bass activity during late afternoon hours. Spinner baits are working best. Rainbow trout remain active as well.
Stockade Lake: Largemouth bass action continues on spinner baits. Bluegill and perch are showing up as well.
Lake Oahe: Walleye bite remains outstanding in most areas excellent in most areas, and fish are still shallow — 6-15 feet of water. Spinner/crawler rigs on bottom bouncers are working well though walleye are not choosy at present. Boaters have the best of it though shore fishermen have been enjoying success during early morning hours. Smallmouth, northerns and catfish are actively feeding as well.
Lake Sharpe: Walleye are active as are plenty of boats, particularly below the dam. Fish are being caught at various depths — 5-20 feet of water — depending up channel edges and shorelines. Bouncers with spinners and crawlers are working well.
Lake Francis Case: Anglers are catching walleye near Chamberlain working jigs and bouncers with minnows in 5-15 feet of water. Shore fishing has been excellent as well. Best walleye activity at present is probably farther south near Lake Andes and Wagner areas.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.