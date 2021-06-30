FISHING LINE

Despite near record temps on tap for the 4th of July weekend, lots of campers, tourists and hopefully fishermen will be out this weekend looking to enjoy area festivities — Black Hills Roundup rodeo in Belle Fourche or the annual Post 22 Firecracker tournament among them. Or perhaps, hoping to fashion a few celebratory moments of their own making.

Fortunately for the angling crowd, fishing activity has been fairly strong in the Black Hills area recently in both lakes and streams. And for those who like their fishing big river style, the Missouri River is enjoying a banner comeback year. Most importantly in terms of walleye activity but for a variety of other species as well.

All in all, a situation that might provide a little extra bang for the buck this weekend.

Here’s a brief look at what’s been happening on the fishing front lately.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity picked up the last week though a preponderance of the fish being caught are small —13–14-inch range — and sorting required. Bottom bouncers and crawlers or jigs and crawlers recommended. Smallmouth bass bite is excellent as well. Hat Creek Campground area has been very active and bluegill activity remains strong on nightcrawlers and spinners.