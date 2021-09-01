FISHING LINE

Sheridan Lake: Not much change as perch bite continues on minnows worked in 25-30 feet of water. And bluegills have been showing up on crawlers. Late summer pike bite is picking up steam as well particularly near Spring Creek inlet.

Lake Oahe: Walleye bite can be slow as fish are deep (25-40 feet of water) though guide boats and experienced anglers have been finding action. Fish are moving to shallower water, however, which bodes well for increased activity. Bouncers with spinners and crawlers have been working best. Also, smallmouth bass bite remains excellent with limits taken including some four- and five-pound specimens.

Lake Sharpe: Walleye bite has been excellent in the Pierre area around the twin bridges and farther south in the Ft. George area between West Bend and Antelope Creek areas. And of excellent size, too, with catches averaging around 18 inches or better. Bouncer rigs with jigs and crawlers or minnows are working best. Midweek is the optimum time as boat traffic can be intense at times. Catfish activity below the dam continues as well.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity has picked up north of Chamberlain as walleye are following the shad hatch and migrating upstream. Bottom bouncers and minnows have been working well.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0