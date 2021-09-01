FISHING LINE

Cooling temps in evening hours are creating some excellent fishing conditions in Black Hills area lakes and streams. Also, large prairie lakes, Angostura and Orman, though at lower water levels than usual, are seeing a slow pickup in walleye activity as fish move into shallower waters.
Cooler weather forecast for the weekend bodes well for an upturn as well.
There are rumors circulating (accurate or not remains open to question) that due to draught conditions South Dakota Game Fish and Park will open up stock dams to liberalized fishing (no limit or size restrictions). However, this info does not presently appear on SDGF&P website so keep checking before tossing caution to the wind.
Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite continues to improve somewhat as water temps drop off a bit. Bouncers with spinners and crawlers have been working best. Crappie and smallmouth bass activity remain steady also with small jigs and minnows working best.
Bear Butte Lake: Bass have been active on minnows, beetle spins and weedless worms. Crappie remain active as well.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye bite has been slow as boaters have been largely inactive and shore fishing largely nonexistent due to a lake capacity approaching 45 percent coupled with an abundance of shad. Have been a few nice walleye caught off dam and near Bird Island. Some white bass and perch activity reported as well. Early morning or late night hours are recommended.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Water temps are dropping and dry fly fishing improving. Rapid, Castle and Spearfish creeks are fishing well as Trico Mayfly hatches are sparking trout activity. Terrestrials and attractor dries are typically a sure bed.
Curlew Lake: Some bass activity reported.
Custer State Park Lakes: Trout activity has been picking up on Center, Legion and Sylvan Lakes on a variety of presentations.
Deerfield Reservoir: Perch bite continues on small jigs and crawlers. Fish are typically located at depths of 25 to 30 feet. Trout activity, as well, during early morning or late afternoon hours.
Legion Lake: A bass bite reportedly in progress on spinners and minnows.
Pactola Reservoir: Rainbow trout activity continues on a variety of baits from cowbells and small jigs to salmon eggs or powerbait. And lakers are still showing up at depths of 60-90 feet attracted by creek chubs or shiners.
Shadehill Reservoir: As previously reported, walleye bite has been improving — bottom bouncers and minnows — and crappie gave been feeding as well. However, water level continue to decline, a situation that can create problems with lake access.
Sheridan Lake: Not much change as perch bite continues on minnows worked in 25-30 feet of water. And bluegills have been showing up on crawlers. Late summer pike bite is picking up steam as well particularly near Spring Creek inlet.
Lake Oahe: Walleye bite can be slow as fish are deep (25-40 feet of water) though guide boats and experienced anglers have been finding action. Fish are moving to shallower water, however, which bodes well for increased activity. Bouncers with spinners and crawlers have been working best. Also, smallmouth bass bite remains excellent with limits taken including some four- and five-pound specimens.
Lake Sharpe: Walleye bite has been excellent in the Pierre area around the twin bridges and farther south in the Ft. George area between West Bend and Antelope Creek areas. And of excellent size, too, with catches averaging around 18 inches or better. Bouncer rigs with jigs and crawlers or minnows are working best. Midweek is the optimum time as boat traffic can be intense at times. Catfish activity below the dam continues as well.
Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity has picked up north of Chamberlain as walleye are following the shad hatch and migrating upstream. Bottom bouncers and minnows have been working well.
