FISHING LINE

New Wall Dam: Ten-to-12-inch crappie are being caught on small jigs and small minnows.

Newell Lake: Despite low water level of the lake, some walleye action and a few nice crappie have been showing up on jigs and minnows

Pactola Reservoir: Rainbow trout bite remains excellent with limits of 14–18-inch specimens being caught on powerbait and trout spinners near north and south marina areas and back in bays. And bluegill activity has picked up as fish are moving into bays. Some lake trout activity on shiners reported as well.

Sheridan Lake: Fishing activity has been somewhat slow though the perch bite is improving with fish located at depths of 24-30 feet of water. Small jigs and nightcrawlers have been working best.

Lake Oahe: The walleye spawn has wrapped up on the upper lake, and with that, females should be feeding very actively soon, a situation that will take place farther south in the next few weeks as water temps continue to increase. Much of the action above the dam has been in the form of a northern bite in back bays. And some walleye activity in Miniconjou area.