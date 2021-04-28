FISHING LINE

The promise of a pleasant weather should shake out the last of the warm weather anglers this weekend feeding an uptick in angler activity at some of the favorite fishing spots in the Black Hills area.
While fishing action has been hampered by inclement weather in recent weeks and hasn’t yet hit full stride, the situation should improve as water temps increase a bit and fish become more accessible and more active. As did angler interest as more fishermen were testing the waters.
Those out were finding some success as well as area lakes are showing signs of life — even Angostura — and Black Hills streams are consistently producing limits of trout.
And on the Missouri, a 16-pound walleye was netted by SDGF&P personnel proving that not all of the big fish are hanging out in North Dakota!
Here’s a quick glimpse of what’s been happening in the Black Hills and Western South Dakota.
Angostura Reservoir: Reports indicate that walleye action has picked up considerably with boat fishermen reporting limits taken in the 16–19-inch range. Walleye seem to have spawned earlier than expected and with the spawn complete and fish rested, the bite has improved. Fish, enticed by warmer water, have moved into shallow water with most of the action found at depths of 4-8 feet. Jigs and minnows cast into shore are working well as is pulling crank baits.
Bear Butte: Nice catches of crappie reported on jigs and minnows as well as a few northerns in the two-to-four-pound range on chubs and shiners.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Fishing conditions improved last week as winds subsided and with the completion of spawn the walleye bite picked up. Most of the fish caught were slot sized though a few larger fish were taken as well. Jigs and minnows worked in 8-14 feet of water seems to be the ticket. Most of the recent bite has been off the dam on the north end though as water temps climb the action should soon scatter into other areas.
Lake will be busy this weekend with the High Plains Anglers fishing tournament in progress.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Recent snows have contributed to higher flows in area streams and murky water in places necessitating bigger patterns though trout activity is excellent throughout the Black Hills. And providing a variety of options from dry fly presentations to nymphs. Rapid Creek through the city — dry flies are working well, and Spearfish Creek, nymphs recommended — are a couple of easily accessible options.
Center Lake: Trout continue to be very active with limits being taken on spinners and powerbait.
Deerfield Lake: The lake is open though judging by the dearth of reports fishing activity remains very slow until weather improves.
New Wall Dam: Ten-to-12-inch crappie are being caught on small jigs and small minnows.
Newell Lake: Despite low water level of the lake, some walleye action and a few nice crappie have been showing up on jigs and minnows
Pactola Reservoir: Rainbow trout bite remains excellent with limits of 14–18-inch specimens being caught on powerbait and trout spinners near north and south marina areas and back in bays. And bluegill activity has picked up as fish are moving into bays. Some lake trout activity on shiners reported as well.
Sheridan Lake: Fishing activity has been somewhat slow though the perch bite is improving with fish located at depths of 24-30 feet of water. Small jigs and nightcrawlers have been working best.
Lake Oahe: The walleye spawn has wrapped up on the upper lake, and with that, females should be feeding very actively soon, a situation that will take place farther south in the next few weeks as water temps continue to increase. Much of the action above the dam has been in the form of a northern bite in back bays. And some walleye activity in Miniconjou area.
Lake Sharpe: The West Bend and Joe Creek areas were producing limits last week. And offering a little more elbow room than in the Pierre area below the dam where boat traffic can get quite congested. Small jigs and minnows worked slowly via trolling or anchored and casting behind current breaks are likely the best recipes for success.
Lake Francis Case: Limits of walleye are being caught near Chamberlain as winds diminish and the weather becomes more amenable.
Fishing Tournaments
• June 5: 5th Annual Jared Roe Memorial Walleye Tournament at Angostura. Info available at jaredroememorial.com or on Facebook.
• June 19: Father’s Day Tournament at Angostura sponsored by Fall River Swim team, 3-person teams ($120). Contact Jeff Reetz (jeffreetz5@yahoo.com or call 605-890-1595.
