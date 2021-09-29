FISHING LINE

Contrary to the optimism expressed in last week’s report relative to an expectant upbeat in area fishing prospects upon the arrival of autumn, the annual summer slowdown is still holding sway as area fishing activity remains on the slow side.

With that, area anglers are apparently opting to pursue other activities as anglers working the waters had been very slow as well. Warm weather and low water levels in the larger area walleye lakes have been hampering access and trolling opportunities is some places.

Hopefully, Wednesday’s cold, raining weather will signal a more favorable weather forecast ahead and an uptick in fishing activity.

On a continuing positive note, however, the trout bite in Black Hills lakes and area streams remains strong, a circumstance that always invites an autumn trip to the high country. And the opportunity to enjoy the Black Hills during one of the most visually pleasing times of the year.

Be as it may, here’s a quick peek at what’s been happening (or not) in the region.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity remains slow with but a few fish caught-- jigs and minnows or crankbaits at depths of15-20 feet. Some crappie action reported at times on minnows and slip bobbers.