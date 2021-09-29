FISHING LINE

Contrary to the optimism expressed in last week’s report relative to an expectant upbeat in area fishing prospects upon the arrival of autumn, the annual summer slowdown is still holding sway as area fishing activity remains on the slow side.
With that, area anglers are apparently opting to pursue other activities as anglers working the waters had been very slow as well. Warm weather and low water levels in the larger area walleye lakes have been hampering access and trolling opportunities is some places.
Hopefully, Wednesday’s cold, raining weather will signal a more favorable weather forecast ahead and an uptick in fishing activity.
On a continuing positive note, however, the trout bite in Black Hills lakes and area streams remains strong, a circumstance that always invites an autumn trip to the high country. And the opportunity to enjoy the Black Hills during one of the most visually pleasing times of the year.
Be as it may, here’s a quick peek at what’s been happening (or not) in the region.
Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity remains slow with but a few fish caught-- jigs and minnows or crankbaits at depths of15-20 feet. Some crappie action reported at times on minnows and slip bobbers.
Bear Butte Lake: Panfish bite has been steady in recent weeks.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye bite remains hit and miss — mostly miss — though a few anglers have been catching a mix of overs, unders and slots. Low water level, in the high 30s water capacity, coupled with abundant shad contributing to a well-fed fish population, are making for tough sledding for the few boats out. And shore fishing is pretty much a no-go due to water levels. Some smallmouth bass activity continues near the dam.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Dry fly fishing remains excellent in area streams as cooler nighttime temperatures are greatly enhancing trout bite in area streams.
Curlew: Low water level has contributed to a very active crappie bite.
Custer State Park: Trout activity remains steady in park lakes on a variety of presentations. Some crappie and bass action reported in Stockade as well.
Deerfield Reservoir: Yep, the perch activity continues with small jigs and crawlers working best. Trout activity continues as well, particularly during early morning or late afternoon.
Pactola Reservoir: Not much activity reported last week. Bluegill and perch bites have been steady in recent weeks as has trout action from both boat and shore with cowbells, jigs, spoons or powerbait.
Sheridan Lake: As elsewhere not much happening last week. Most recent reports have indicated perch and bluegill bites schools of perch located in 15-20 feet of water while bluegill have been found in bays.
Stockade Lake: Crappie action reported on small minnows or small plastic jigs.
Lake Oahe: Walleye bite remains somewhat slow though cooler weather upcoming should lead to better fishing in the near future. Smallmouth bass and catfish bites have been excellent however.
Lake Sharpe: Walleye activity continues to improve throughout the system. Bouncers with spinners and crawlers worked in 10-20 feet of water near channel breaks has been working best.
Lake Francis Case: Not much change. Walley bite is fair in and around Chamberlain--jigs and crawlers or bouncers and crawlers working in 20-30 feet of water. Some action as well reported below the dam at Fort Thompson.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.