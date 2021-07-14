FISHING LINE

Black Hills remains alive with tourists galore, a situation that will only build with the Sturgis Rally but a month away. Nonetheless quiet spots can be found particularly in early morning and late-night hours, ideal fishing times given the onset of another spell of hot weather on the horizon.
For walleye fishermen able to find a quiet spot not stirred by the sound and fury of recreational activities, action is available utilizing Lindy rigs or bottom bouncers with crawlers or leeches and crawlers in deep water settings. Also, going shallow working baitfish hangouts near shallow reefs, shorelines and points and implementing the intricacies of hooking finicky fish is a promising possibility as well.
And for anglers who enjoy fishing family style, perch, crappie and trout are feeding actively in area lakes--Custer State Park lakes standout—while Black Hills area streams are always a sure bet.
Here follows a brief look at area fishing prospects.
Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity appears to have dropped off somewhat as hot weather doldrums are apparently kicking in. A few are showing up, but smallmouth and perch on spinners/crawler combination are best bet at present.
Bear Butte: Crappie activity reported on spinners and crawlers or minnows.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): With the water level dropping due to irrigation requirements, shore fishing is pretty much a no-go at present in most areas though boaters are catching walleye though fish are scattered both in locale and depth. Some anglers are finding fish at 6-8 feet of water while others are going deep — 20-25 feet. The one constant is that bite is largely an early morning or late day activity. Muddy Flats and Tequilla Beach areas have been productive with Lindy Rig/slow death/nightcrawler presentations.
Bismarck Lake: Limits of trout reported on spinners and crawlers. And some nice sized largemouth bass have been caught recently on minnows and chubs. Early morning, late evening hours are optimum times.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks continue to produce excellent trout action. Dropper rigs as well as small hopper patterns. And, as always, nymph patterns of various types are working well.
Custer State Park: Most of the lakes in the park are producing plenty of trout activity on spinners and powerbait offerings.
Deerfield Reservoir: Lots of small perch are being caught with the schools typically located a couple of feet off the bottom in 25 feet of water and responding to jigs and crawlers. As elsewhere with temps heating up once more, early morning hours are recommended. Limits of trout are being taken as well.
Keystone Reservoir: A mix of species, walleye, perch and smallmouth available most days. Nothing spectacular mind you, and fish are typically on the small side.
Pactola Reservoir: Limits of perch are being caught on small jigs and crawlers, and trout bite continues on spinners and powerbait. Lake trout activity has slowed down considerably.
New Underwood Dam: Bluegill during early morning and late afternoon hours on small jigs and crawlers. Bass action also working minnow in 3-4 feet of water. And the occasional catfish on livers or stink bait.
Shadehill Reservoir: Limits of walleye reported with the fish located in 15-25-feet of water and responding to nightcrawlers on slow death hooks.
Sheridan Lake: Perch, bluegill and crappie activity reported particularly in the Dakota Point area. Smallmouth bass have been showing up late in the day on spinner baits. And rainbow trout activity continues on a variety of presentations. On a negative note, northern pike are a hard find at present.
Lake Oahe: Walleye bite has slowed a bit though limits are being taken particularly by anglers working the Cheyenne River arm, Spring and Cow Creeks, or near Bush’s Landing. Fish are scattered with catches reported in shallow water — 5-10 feet of water — on crawler and leech rigs, and at deeper depths on bottom bouncers and crawlers or leeches.
Lake Sharpe: Walleye activity remains strong with fish located in shallow water — 5-7 foot of water — along weed lines or along channel breaks at deeper depths. Nightcrawler/spinner rigs are working best. Farther south, the West Bend area is also producing limits of walleye.
Lake Francis Case: Anglers are catching walleye near Chamberlain working bouncers with spinners and crawlers in 10-25 feet of water near channel edges or along shorelines. With that, shore fishermen have been joining in on the success as well.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.