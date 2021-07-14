FISHING LINE

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): With the water level dropping due to irrigation requirements, shore fishing is pretty much a no-go at present in most areas though boaters are catching walleye though fish are scattered both in locale and depth. Some anglers are finding fish at 6-8 feet of water while others are going deep — 20-25 feet. The one constant is that bite is largely an early morning or late day activity. Muddy Flats and Tequilla Beach areas have been productive with Lindy Rig/slow death/nightcrawler presentations.

Bismarck Lake: Limits of trout reported on spinners and crawlers. And some nice sized largemouth bass have been caught recently on minnows and chubs. Early morning, late evening hours are optimum times.

Black Hills Fly Fishing: Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks continue to produce excellent trout action. Dropper rigs as well as small hopper patterns. And, as always, nymph patterns of various types are working well.

Custer State Park: Most of the lakes in the park are producing plenty of trout activity on spinners and powerbait offerings.