FISHING LINE

Fortunately, West River and much of Central South Dakota avoided the five-inch snowfall that fell in Eastern South Dakota, a situation that allows a pleasant extension to what seems to be a nice fall bite in Western South Dakota.
And temperatures predicted in the 50-degree range for the next 10 days will likely provide the needed encouragement to keep true-blooded anglers at work until waters turn solid.
Chilly mornings have resulted in most of the prime fishing, and interest in participating, is mostly an afternoon affair. And though boat fishing has slowed considerably and many boats put the boat into storage, an apparent wakeup call for walleye in Angostura and Orman coupled with a nice mid-November forecast may perk some interest.
And for those who enjoy a blend of hunting and fishing, the Missouri River offers a chance at a short trip double dib.
Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity continues though the bite can be slow and searching required. Despite that nice fish in the 17-19-inch range are showing up minnows and jigging raps. Fish are at depths ranging from 11-20 feet.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Though anglers were few this past weekend, those who were out enjoyed an excellent walleye bite with mixed catches of mostly overs but a few slots and unders. A regular to the lake enjoyed what he considered one of his top-five fishing days on the lake. Fish caught were fat and healthy. Jigging at approximately 20 foot was working best. A steady crappie bite near the dam has been in progress, as well.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Trout activity remains strong in area streams with both dry fly and streamer fishing working well.
Deerfield Lake: Perch bite continues to be excellent. Fish are typically suspended two to three foot off bottom in 30-35 feet of water. Small jigs with crawlers or waxworms have been working best.
Pactola Reservoir: The rainbow trout bite remains active as shore fishermen utilizing powerbait and trout spinners in bays are still catching nice limits including fish in the 16-20-inch range. A few small northern pike — chubs and smelt — are been caught in Jenny Gulch.
Sheridan Lake: Northern pike action on chubs and smelt reported, and some bass and perch activity at times. Pike are most active near Hwy. 385 while perch and bass are scattered.
Lake Oahe: Walleye bite remains strong particularly back in tributaries. The Moreau and Cheyenne rivers as well as Spring Creek have been particularly busy. Lots of fish in the 20 plus range are showing up though anglers might wish to consider throw back of many to provide breeding stock and a continuation of what has been a comeback year for Oahe.
Lake Sharpe: An excellent walleye bite from below the dam all the way to Ft. George. Weather permitting—and forecast for next week is quite good—boaters have been catching lots of nice, fat fish in the 15-20-inch range. Spinner/crawler rigs worked in 15-20 feet of water has been the ticket.
Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite in the Chamberlain area continues strong with jigs and minnows working best.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.
