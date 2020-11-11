FISHING LINE

Fortunately, West River and much of Central South Dakota avoided the five-inch snowfall that fell in Eastern South Dakota, a situation that allows a pleasant extension to what seems to be a nice fall bite in Western South Dakota.

And temperatures predicted in the 50-degree range for the next 10 days will likely provide the needed encouragement to keep true-blooded anglers at work until waters turn solid.

Chilly mornings have resulted in most of the prime fishing, and interest in participating, is mostly an afternoon affair. And though boat fishing has slowed considerably and many boats put the boat into storage, an apparent wakeup call for walleye in Angostura and Orman coupled with a nice mid-November forecast may perk some interest.

And for those who enjoy a blend of hunting and fishing, the Missouri River offers a chance at a short trip double dib.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity continues though the bite can be slow and searching required. Despite that nice fish in the 17-19-inch range are showing up minnows and jigging raps. Fish are at depths ranging from 11-20 feet.