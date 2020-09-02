fishing line

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Labor Day weekend typically marks the end of summer activities, and the onset of the fall season. The upcoming forecast would seem to clearly mark the divide. Temps are expected to soar into the high 90s on Saturday and then drop into the 50s for a spell next week.

With the 2020 Central States Fair but a memory and school activities picking up steam despite the covid, a trip to the water this weekend may indeed provide closure to what has been a most unusual summer.

As for fishing prospects, the walleye bite in area’s larger reservoirs remains slow, a condition resulting from lower water levels in Orman related to late summer irrigation, and simply a continuation of what has been a summer long slump in Angostura.

On a positive note for area anglers, or at least for those who like their catches pan size, perch, crappie and bass activity continues in Black Hills lakes at both the higher elevation and prairie varieties. And for those who like to fish more rapidly moving water, area streams are still furnishing plenty of trout activity.

Angostura Reservoir: A decent bass bite reported with poppers a consistent performer. Catfish are active in bays on either crawlers or stink bait. Crappie activity reported in Horsehead bay on occasion and near the tires of south marina.