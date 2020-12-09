fishing line

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye bite remains quite good with catches of both over and slots in the mix. The best activity seems to be located near Gadens Point and Tequila beach areas. Fish are showing up in 15 feet of water and responding to jigs and shiners. Shore fishermen have been enjoying some luck as well when the early morning skim of ice clears.

Bismarck Lake: Four to six inches of ice at present. No fishing report recently received.

Black Hills Fly Fishing: Trout activity continues with nymphs and streamers working best. Some midday dry fly opportunities as well.

Deerfield Lake: Ice is forming on a few bays on the north end of the lake though generally not as yet safe for traffic. Elsewhere, perch — typically suspended two to three foot off bottom in 30-35 feet of water— have been caught lately on small jigs with either crawlers or waxworms.

Lakota Lake: Four to six inches of ice on the lake.

Pactola Reservoir: Some ice in Jenny Gulch though only to a depth of three inches at last report. Some trout and perch are being caught on night crawlers, powerbait and trout spinners.