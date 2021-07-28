FISHING LINE

Bismarck Lake: Limits of trout reported on spinners and crawlers early in the day. Some largemouth bass action as well — minnows or chubs.

Black Hills Fly Fishing: Water levels remain workable and trout fishing on Rapid, Spearfish and Castle Creeks remains good. Early morning hours and higher elevations recommended as water temps at lower levels are creeping up during hot days.

Curlew Lake: Crappie activity reported

Deerfield Reservoir: Perch bite improved last week with small jigs and crawlers pumping the action during early morning hours. Fish are suspended two or three feet off the bottom in 25 to 30 feet of water and responding to jigs and crawlers. Nice rainbow trout bite activity as well.

Pactola Reservoir: Bluegill action remains on the good side with small jigs and nightcrawlers the bait of choice. Catches of nice-sized rainbow trout in the 20-inch range continue on powerbait and trout spinners. And the occasional laker is being caught.

Sheridan Lake: Perch bite improved somewhat last week. Fish are suspended off bottom at 30-40 feet of water. Crawlers and small jigs are recommended. Some rainbow trout activity reported as well.