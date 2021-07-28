FISHING LINE

Record high temperatures continue to slow fishing activity in the area, idling anglers and lethargizing their quarry. Fortunately, temps will drop a bit in the days ahead though fishing action will most likely remain sketchy until cooler temps prevail.
Until that time, the old proverb “the early bird gets the worm” might aptly be modified to “the early angler (with the worm) gets the fish” as early morning and late evening are the best times to try one’s luck at present.
A reason for optimism during the dog days of summer: Troy Diede, a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man, landed a state record smallmouth bass on July 15, a 7-pound, 4.7 ounce specimen while fishing on Lake Oahe.
So, yes, the big ones are out there.
With that pleasant thought in mind, here’s a look at what’s been happening recently.
Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity remains slow with most of the fishing activity confined to early morning and late evening. resulting from catches of catfish (stink bait) and small mouth bass and perch on spinners/crawler presentations.
Bear Butte: Ten-to-12-inch sized crappie are being caught on spinners and small minnows. Fish are typically suspended in six to eight feet of water.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Fishing activity slowed considerably last week due to heat. Some walleye action — mostly slots — reported though bite is largely an early morning exercise.
Bismarck Lake: Limits of trout reported on spinners and crawlers early in the day. Some largemouth bass action as well — minnows or chubs.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Water levels remain workable and trout fishing on Rapid, Spearfish and Castle Creeks remains good. Early morning hours and higher elevations recommended as water temps at lower levels are creeping up during hot days.
Curlew Lake: Crappie activity reported
Deerfield Reservoir: Perch bite improved last week with small jigs and crawlers pumping the action during early morning hours. Fish are suspended two or three feet off the bottom in 25 to 30 feet of water and responding to jigs and crawlers. Nice rainbow trout bite activity as well.
Pactola Reservoir: Bluegill action remains on the good side with small jigs and nightcrawlers the bait of choice. Catches of nice-sized rainbow trout in the 20-inch range continue on powerbait and trout spinners. And the occasional laker is being caught.
Sheridan Lake: Perch bite improved somewhat last week. Fish are suspended off bottom at 30-40 feet of water. Crawlers and small jigs are recommended. Some rainbow trout activity reported as well.
Lake Oahe: Despite the heat, walleye activity remains excellent for the most part particularly during early morning hours at the mouth of rivers and streams. Bouncer/crawler rigs worked in 15-30 feet of water have been the ticket though coming equipped with multiple options is a good idea as the bite does vary. Also, salmon are being caught in the depths at the face of the dam. Lake activity is very busy and be prepared for possible waits at ramps and cleaning stations. And all the necessary precautions for extremely hot weather is a must!
Lake Sharpe: Limits of walleye are a daily occurrence. Spinner/crawler rigs worked in 10-15 feet of water recommended. Bite is steady from Pierre area south so finding some open space and relative tranquility is doable.
Lake Francis Case: Anglers are catching walleye in Chamberlain area on bouncers with spinners and crawlers. Working near channel edges and off shorelines has been working well. Fifteen to 20 feet of water is recommended.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.