fishing line

Despite the smog-like conditions resulting from the drifting smoke of the multiple wild fires in the West, cooler nights have contributed to a slight uptick in area fishing conditions during the last week or so. Nothing to write home about, but perhaps a glimpse of more favorable conditions that may arise when summer heat surrenders to the cooling temps of early autumn.
While the walleye bite in the area’s large prairie lakes (Orman and Angostura) remains slow, the snow melt at higher elevations has allowed easier access to higher elevation lakes and streams where perch, crappie and bass activity remains fairly steady.
And even if fishing success doesn’t meet expectations, a trip to the Black Hills in September when the Aspen are turning should make the trip worthwhile.
Angostura Reservoir: Crappie bite continues near the marina and some nice bass have been showing up on small minnows with jigs while walleye action continues to be slow. Points and tree lines of bays are producing most of the activity. Also, some two-three pound catfish are being caught on stink bait.
Bear Butte Lake: Some nice crappie — 11-13-inch — have been caught by anglers working minnows or spoons along weed lines. Also, the occasional northern pike (28-32-inch range) is being caught on chubs.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Despite low water conditions (56% capacity) and high-water temps (70 degrees), fishing did improve somewhat last week with perch (mostly small) and an occasional walleye (mostly overs) reported. Muddy shorelines, however, have curbed shore fishing activity while boaters have had to readjust workable depths to locate fish due to lower water levels. Minnows are becoming more the popular choice though crawlers are working as well.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Normal conditions are returning to higher elevations as recent snows melt. And with that fishing is fairly steady throughout area creeks with terrestrials working in most areas and some nymph fishing as well. Excellent fishing on Rapid Creek above Pactola while lower elevations are producing trout activity in late afternoon with pale morning dun hatches.
Curlew Lake: Crappie bite reported on small minnows and jigs. Fish are suspended 8-10 feet down. A slip bobber and small minnow recommended.
Deerfield Lake: Excellent perch bite with fish in progress with fish suspended at depth of 25 feet in 35-40 feet of water. Small jigs with a piece of crawler working best.
Lakota Lake: An early morning or late afternoon largemouth bass bite reported on topwater lures.
Pactola Reservoir: Rainbow trout remain active with specimens in the 16-20-inch range taken on powerbait and spinners. Bluegill bite in bays remain an excellent shoreline activity as well.
New Underwood Dam: Bluegill activity continues on nightcrawlers.
Shade Hill Reservoir: Walleye and crappie action is picking up. Crappie in the 12-13-inch range have been showing and limits of walleye as well. Minnows are the bait of choice.
Sheridan Lake: Crappie action off Dakota Point on small jigs and minnows as well as perch activity in spots. Fish are suspended in 30-35 feet of water and responding to crawlers and small jigs. Also, some nice-sized northern pike have been showing up chubs near the Spring Creek inlet.
Stockade Lake: Limits of bass reported on minnows and plastics though fish can be troublesome to locate.
Sylvan Lake: Limits of trout reported on powerbait and trout spinners.
Lake Oahe: Walleye bite has slowed somewhat though catfish and smallmouth bass activity remains excellent. Best walleye activity is at points north, Grand River area is quite active, while fish near Akaska and farther south are scattered at various depths depending upon location. Bottom bouncers/crawler rigs or jigging raps suggested.
Lake Sharpe: Walleye activity continues with fish located in 10 or so feet of water and responding to bouncers with crawlers worked in current breaks. Solid bite reported downstream at Ft. George as well.
Lake Francis Case: Not a lot of reports received recently as the Chamberlain area has been slow and reports from elsewhere have been sketchy. Bouncer/crawler rigs at depths of 15-25 feet of water would seem to be a good starting point.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.
