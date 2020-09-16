fishing line

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite the smog-like conditions resulting from the drifting smoke of the multiple wild fires in the West, cooler nights have contributed to a slight uptick in area fishing conditions during the last week or so. Nothing to write home about, but perhaps a glimpse of more favorable conditions that may arise when summer heat surrenders to the cooling temps of early autumn.

While the walleye bite in the area’s large prairie lakes (Orman and Angostura) remains slow, the snow melt at higher elevations has allowed easier access to higher elevation lakes and streams where perch, crappie and bass activity remains fairly steady.

And even if fishing success doesn’t meet expectations, a trip to the Black Hills in September when the Aspen are turning should make the trip worthwhile.

Angostura Reservoir: Crappie bite continues near the marina and some nice bass have been showing up on small minnows with jigs while walleye action continues to be slow. Points and tree lines of bays are producing most of the activity. Also, some two-three pound catfish are being caught on stink bait.

Bear Butte Lake: Some nice crappie — 11-13-inch — have been caught by anglers working minnows or spoons along weed lines. Also, the occasional northern pike (28-32-inch range) is being caught on chubs.