fishing line

As might be expected with windy weather and Thanksgiving drawing near, fishing activity was on the light side last week, a situation likely to continue until hard water conditions prevail.

Despite the drop off, the few anglers who ventured out found some success as walleye activity, though limited, continued at Lakes Orman and Angostura, perch activity remained strong at higher elevation lakes, and area streams continued to produce limits of trout.

Shore fishermen made up the majority of active participants last week as the majority of boats have been moved into winter storage.

For those looking to begin Thanksgiving week with another fishing excursion, cooler, blustery weather awaits, though that combination should chase baitfish into shallower water enticing larger specimens thereby setting up a feeding frenzy.

With that pleasant thought in mind, here’s a brief look at last week’s fishing activity.

Angostura Reservoir: Some walleye activity reported with fish located near structures and points and responding to minnows and jigging raps. Fish are typically located in 12-20 feet of water though experimentation is often a must.