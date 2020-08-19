FISHING LINE

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fishing activity in the area suffered a double whammy last week as the typical Mid-August downturn was abetted by daily temperatures in the 90s, a forecast expected to continue into next week.

Not surprisingly, not only were fish unresponsive but anglers were lethargic as well perhaps enduring post-rally letdown (or relief as the show fits), additional Covid-19 concerns or busying up with late summer activities.

Though action was limited, here’s a look at favorite fishing spots. And area where fishing success was most frequently found.

Angostura Reservoir: A bit of crappie activity near the south marina and among the trees in Horsehead pretty much the extent of fishing excitement on the lake as catches of walleye remain few and far between.

Bear Butte Lake: Crappie action continues with fish in the 11-13-inch range being taken on minnows worked along weed spots. And some northern pike (28-32 inch range) were being caught on chubs.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Ambient temps in the 90s plus water level drops due to irrigation has brought fishing to a veritable standstill. The few walleye caught are hooked by boaters as low water has muddied up shorelines.