fishing line

Troublesome weather, including golf ball sized hail and a tornado in Spearfish Canyon, muddied waters in the Black Hills region last week, and coupled with the usual mid-July slowdown, contributed to a reduction in fishing activity.

Particularly affected were the larger lakes in the area as the walleye bite dropped-off somewhat at Orman and trafficked from bad to worse at Angostura. Elsewhere, mountain lakes and streams, in addition to offering a cooling refuge on hot days, are producing steady trout activity.

And hopefully a cooling spell on tap for next week will offer a temporary respite from the summer doldrums.

Here’s a quick look at where anglers best prospered last week.

Angostura Reservoir: Some crappie activity reported in Horsehead Bay. And by the main marina on small minnows and jigs. Smallmouth bass and some trout activity at times as well.