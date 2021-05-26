FISHING LINE

Unfavorable weather stymied fishing activities last weekend. Except, of course, anglers who don’t mind trolling in white caps, or anglers with their headwear firmly attached as windy conditions prevailed throughout the region.
Fortunately, the Memorial Day weekend forecast promises somewhat more pleasant circumstances with a slight chance of rain and temperatures ranging in the mid-60s. Not exactly balmy perhaps, but nonetheless an environment that often lends itself to good fishing, a situation that blends nicely with what appears to be an improving bite in most area lakes and streams.
With that, here’s a peek at some of those spots.
Angostura Reservoir: A decent walleye bite continues with limits reported by both boaters and shore fishermen. Minnows remain the bait of choice. Also, a lot of smallmouth bass are being caught, and crappie activity has been picking up as well.
Bear Butte: Some crappie, perch and walleye action reported. Jigs and minnows recommended. Also, some northerns in the two-to-five-pound range were showing up on chubs.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): A steady diet of wind and rain curtailed fishing activity last week though the few fishermen willing to brave the elements did catch a few walleye — mostly overs — though white bass catches were more prevalent—channel and Muddy Flats. Also, one lucky angler ran into a school of northern pike in the channel and caught numerous fish, mostly small in the 18–20-inch range.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: With flows on area streams dropping a bit, trout activity remains excellent throughout the Black Hills. Dry fly fishing should improve though at present nymphing remains the dependable choice.
Canyon Lake: Rainbow trout, including 20–22-inch specimens have been hitting on a variety of presentations from salmon eggs to worms or minnows. Ponds below dam have been the most active area. Excellent choice for youngsters or those seeking an evening opportunity.
Center Lake: Trout bite continues with limits reported on spinners with either powerbait or nightcrawlers.
Curlew Lake: Some catfish activity reported though mosquitoes seem the more active bite.
Deerfield Reservoir: Fishing activity has picked up with limits of perch taken. Fish are being located in 25-30 feet of water and responding to nightcrawlers and small jigs.
Newell Lake: Walleye action reported on jigs and minnows, and a few small northern have been showing up on occasion.
New Wall Dam: Bass activity in progress on small jigs and small minnows.
Pactola Reservoir: Trout remain active including lakers. Lakers are on small side typically in the two-to-five-pound range in waters with depths of 80 foot of water or so. Bluegill and crappie bites reported near marinas and in bays.
Shadehill Reservoir: Limits of crappie (10-13-inch range) reported and occasional walleye activity on jigs and minnows is sketchy. Spillway area has perhaps been the busiest area.
Sheridan Lake: Due to road construction that has closed down Hwy 385, fishing activity has been below normal thus far. Some perch and crappie action reported on small jigs with nightcrawlers or minnows.
Lake Oahe: Walleye and bass activity is excellent particularly on the northern stretches of the river. Continues to improve in area south as well activity is reported in the Gettysburg area as well as Cow and Spring Creeks as water temps continue to climb. Fish are shallow — 5-12 feet of water and responding to either nightcrawler or minnow spinner rigs. Excellent bass bite also in progress. Bush’s Landing scheduled to open on May 28.
Lake Sharpe: Walleye are active below the dam in the tailrace area as well as Farm Island in Pierre area. Farther south, West Bend area is picking up considerably as well. Fish are located in 5-15 feet of water and jig or bouncer rigs with minnows.
Lake Francis Case: Walleye action remain steady in the Chamberlain area with action typically located in 5-15 feet of water near the channels. Jigs and minnows worked from shore or pulling crankbaits recommended.
Fishing Tournaments
• June 19: Father’s Day Tournament at Angostura sponsored by Fall River Swim team, 3-person teams ($120). Contact Jeff Reetz (jeffreetz5@yahoo.com or call 605-890-1595.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.