FISHING LINE

Unfavorable weather stymied fishing activities last weekend. Except, of course, anglers who don’t mind trolling in white caps, or anglers with their headwear firmly attached as windy conditions prevailed throughout the region.

Fortunately, the Memorial Day weekend forecast promises somewhat more pleasant circumstances with a slight chance of rain and temperatures ranging in the mid-60s. Not exactly balmy perhaps, but nonetheless an environment that often lends itself to good fishing, a situation that blends nicely with what appears to be an improving bite in most area lakes and streams.

With that, here’s a peek at some of those spots.

Angostura Reservoir: A decent walleye bite continues with limits reported by both boaters and shore fishermen. Minnows remain the bait of choice. Also, a lot of smallmouth bass are being caught, and crappie activity has been picking up as well.

Bear Butte: Some crappie, perch and walleye action reported. Jigs and minnows recommended. Also, some northerns in the two-to-five-pound range were showing up on chubs.