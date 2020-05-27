FISHING LINE

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the Memorial Day weekend in the books for 2020, the prospect of vacation trips and assorted outdoor activities typically associated with the lazy, hazy days of summer typically beckon. Or did in past years before the new normal beset upon us by the Covid-19 disrupted activities this spring.

Fortunately, there is one activity that provides plenty of sunshine and recreational activity while at the same time affording the benefits of social distancing.

That, of course, would be the sport of fishing. And what better place to grab angling accoutrement, pack a picnic lunch, beverages and plenty of suntan lotion and venture out to a lake or stream than the Black Hills area.

Even better, the prospect of warmer weather next week, and a fishing population increasingly on the prowl, improves the chances of frying up some fresh filets as well. Here’s a brief look at where those chances may best be optimized.

Angostura Reservoir: Hit and miss, thy name is Angostura as walleye remain elusive. Most schools seem to be hanging out in flats where slow as she goes is the desired method of stirring interest. Apparently, being anchored and casting small jigs with minnows is the best method at present. Also. some nice sized smallmouth bass are being caught on spinner baits.