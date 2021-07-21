fishing line

While Wednesday’s area thunderstorm provided a few hours of relief from what has been brutal heat, the reprieve was very much of short standing as temps are expected to soar back into the 90s in the week ahead.

With that, local anglers have reeled in their efforts to some extent leaving area waters to tourists as the summer doldrums have arrived, a time when rising water temps adversely affecting fishing prospects as fish seek the cooler climes of deeper water and often become more difficult to locate.

Nonetheless, though activity has slowed because of the heat, fish are being caught particularly by anglers capable of coupling an early wakeup call with patience and expertise.

And for families seeking heat relief at the water’s edge, perch, crappie or trout can typically be caught at a Custer State Park lake.

Here follows a brief look at what’s been happening in recent days.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity remains slow at present with most of the fishing activity resulting from catches of catfish (stink bait) and small mouth bass and perch on spinners/crawler presentations.

Bear Butte: Crappie bite continues on spinners and crawlers. Fish have been suspended at six foot depths.