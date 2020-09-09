FISHING LINE

Extremes galore with record setting weather on both ends of the scale visited the Black Hills area over the Labor Day weekend. And a might be expected, fishing activity followed a similar pattern with activity peaking during the hot days leading into the weekend and grinding to a halt during the snowy conditions thereafter.
Fishing with success usually accompanies late summer and early fall as water temps drop and fish move from to warmer, shallower waters becoming more accessible and active as well. Though gradually warming temperatures will carry into the weekend before climbing into the high 80s by mid-week, cooler nights will contribute to ever-cooling waters, a situation that should contribute to an active early fall bite.
Despite the weather related lull over this past weekend, here’s a look at recent happenings and what may yet be on tap in the area.
Angostura Reservoir: Crappie and bass activity reported. Fish are concentrated along tree lines of bays and responding to small minnows and jigs. Slip bobbers recommended on the crappie bite. Walleye remain a hard sell.
Bear Butte Lake: Some nice crappie — 11-13-inch — have been caught by anglers working minnows or spoons along weed lines. Also, a few northern pike (28-32-inch range) have been showing up on chubs.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Though the recent weather created a lull in fishing activity early in the week, a situation that correlates with fishing success as well. Walleye bite remains slow with the occasional catch mixed with long periods of not. Some perch, white bass and catfish activity reported. Lake is at 60% capacity and the cold spell will help to drop water temps to more favorable levels.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Weekend snow did not hamper fishing activity at lower elevations in the central and southern hills nearly as much as farther north where snow amounts were greater. Trout were active in Rapid Creek through the city on Monday and Tuesday. Also, cooling waters should activate the fall blue winged olive hatch. Streamer fishing should benefit from cooler waters as well.
Curlew Lake: Crappie bite reported on small minnows and jigs. Fish are suspended 8-10 feet down. A slip bobber and small minnow recommended.
Deerfield Lake: Excellent perch bite with fish in progress with fish suspended at depth of 25 feet in 35-40 feet of water. Small jigs with a piece of crawler working best.
Lakota Lake: An early morning or late afternoon largemouth bass bite reported on topwater lures.
Pactola Reservoir: As has been the case for much of the summer, rainbow trout in the 15-20-inch range, particularly in the south and north bays, remain active. Powerbait has been the bait of choice. Also, bluegill have been showing up with the Veteran’s Point area one of the most active spots.
New Underwood Dam: Bluegill action reported on nightcrawlers.
Roubaix Lake: Nice trout action reported on powerbait and spinners with activity peaking during late afternoon hours.
Sheridan Lake: Perch bite continues to improve as the water temps cool. Fish are located in 30-35 feet of water, a couple of feet off the bottom, and responding to crawlers and small jigs. Also, some northern pike in the two to seven-pound range have been caught on chubs near the Spring Creek inlet and north boat docks.
Lake Oahe: Though the cold weather front that cascaded through the area over the Labor Day weekend slowed fishing activity in recent days, limits of walleye remain the standard on the big lake. Fish are still deep (45-60 feet) as the thermocline has not yet broken down. Working bottom bouncers/crawler rigs or jigging raps are producing limits of nice sized fish.
Lake Sharpe: Walleye bite continues from the tailrace all the way down to Ft. George area though fish are well disbursed and can be difficult to locate, a situation that will likely continue until the weed growth disappears. Fish are much shallower than above (10 feet or thereabouts) and responding to bouncer/crawler spinner rigs.
Lake Francis Case: Not a lot of reports received recently as the Chamberlain area has been slow and reports from elsewhere have been sketchy. Bouncer/crawler rigs at depths of 15-25 feet of water would seem to be a good starting point.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!