FISHING LINE

Extremes galore with record setting weather on both ends of the scale visited the Black Hills area over the Labor Day weekend. And a might be expected, fishing activity followed a similar pattern with activity peaking during the hot days leading into the weekend and grinding to a halt during the snowy conditions thereafter.

Fishing with success usually accompanies late summer and early fall as water temps drop and fish move from to warmer, shallower waters becoming more accessible and active as well. Though gradually warming temperatures will carry into the weekend before climbing into the high 80s by mid-week, cooler nights will contribute to ever-cooling waters, a situation that should contribute to an active early fall bite.

Despite the weather related lull over this past weekend, here’s a look at recent happenings and what may yet be on tap in the area.

Angostura Reservoir: Crappie and bass activity reported. Fish are concentrated along tree lines of bays and responding to small minnows and jigs. Slip bobbers recommended on the crappie bite. Walleye remain a hard sell.

Bear Butte Lake: Some nice crappie — 11-13-inch — have been caught by anglers working minnows or spoons along weed lines. Also, a few northern pike (28-32-inch range) have been showing up on chubs.