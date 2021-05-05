fishing line

A low-pressure system moving into the area this weekend may produce an uptick in fishing success in Black Hills area lakes. Or, at least for those anglers willing to endure a touch of inconvenience as cool temperatures and off-and-on showers will be about as well.

Nothing suitable rain gear and a tolerance for damp conditions won’t overcome however. Particularly with an improving walleye bite in the prairie lakes and the trout chasing flies and feeding voraciously in area streams.

Or so say the fishermen who were testing the waters last week.

Here’s a bit of scuttlebutt from those sources as to fishing activity in the Black Hills region and Missouri River last week.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity has been improving with specimens in the 16–19-inch range showing up. Fish are typically in shallow water and being caught on presentations jigged from shore.

Bear Butte: A mix of catches reported with some crappie (jigs and minnows) along with a few walleyes on jigs and minnows and northerns (typically small) on chubs and shiners.