FISHING LINE

Pactola Reservoir: Trout bite remains steady in bays. Trout spinners with salmon eggs or powerbait commended. Also, a few nice-sized northern pike were caught last week on Dipsy Diver setups with silver Mepps worked at depths of 30 or so feet. And a few lakers have been showing up on deep water rigs worked in 60-90 feet of water.

Shadehill Reservoir: Water level is very low though anglers have been catching a few walleye (mostly small) on bottom bouncer/crawler rigs.

Sheridan Lake: Perch bite improved somewhat last week. Fish are suspended off bottom in 25-30 feet of water. Small jigs and crawlers have been working best. South end of lake and near marina docks have been busy. Some rainbow trout activity reported as well.

Lake Oahe: Walleye bite has slowed a bit as fish have gone deeper with the hot weather. However, the mouth of the Cheyenne and Miniconjou areas are still producing excellent catches of walleye as well as four- and five-pound smallmouth bass and a few northern pike. A Rapid City group caught a 37-inch northern last week and lots of walleye in the 17–20-inch range in that area. Most of the fish were found at depths of 15–20-foot water.