FISHING LINE

The record temperatures plaguing the area recently have curtailed outdoor activities of all sorts and persuasions. And for fishermen, the brutally hot weather coming in the aftermath of the bike rally have produced a double whammy.
Add to that, it is August, a month when fishing activity typically drops off as angler interest wanes due to back-to-school and sporting activities, and fish go deep seeking respite from the warmth of surface waters.
Fortunately, cooler, more seasonal weather is in the offing. And area streams have been producing abundant trout fishing opportunities in the area, a situation that should only improve with the onset of cooler weather and the chance of rain showers predicted heading into the weekend.
Here’s a glimpse at what’s been happening. And what may perhaps carry over, or perhaps improve, in the week ahead.
Angostura Reservoir: A slow week in terms of fishing with most of the action on the lake given to recreational boating and beach front activities. On a positive note, there has been some crappie activity reported on small jigs and minnows particularly in the Sheps Canyon area. Elsewhere, a few smallmouth bass are being taken on spinner/crawlers in bays.
Bear Butte Lake: Plenty of bullhead action in shallows on crawlers or stink bait.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The heat has slowed fishing activity as the walleye bite has dropped off considerably, a result of hot weather and a large shad hatch that has fish feeding at night and going deep in daylight hours. The situation is not helped with the lake now at 52% capacity. Fish caught have responded to bottom bouncers with slow death hooks and crawlers. Bird Island area has been the busiest. Also, smallmouth bass have been active near the dam on occasion chasing spinners and minnows.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Stream fishing remains quite good despite the heat wave as streams remain at workable levels aided by cooler nights. Trico Mayfly hatches have created good dry fly-fishing opportunities in early morning hours, and hopper fishing has been good during the day.
Canyon Lake: Trout activity has been steady, and an eight-pound rainbow trout was caught and weighed in last week.
Deerfield Reservoir: Perch action continues on small jigs and crawlers. Fish are typically located at depths of 25 to 30 feet. Trout activity, as well, during early morning or late afternoon hours.
Durkee Lake: Some crappie and bluegill action reported on spinners and worms though recreational boating can be a nuisance at times.
New Underwood Dam: Catfish and bullhead activity continues on crawlers, stink bait, and chicken livers.
Pactola Reservoir: Trout bite remains steady in bays. Trout spinners with salmon eggs or powerbait commended. Also, a few nice-sized northern pike were caught last week on Dipsy Diver setups with silver Mepps worked at depths of 30 or so feet. And a few lakers have been showing up on deep water rigs worked in 60-90 feet of water.
Shadehill Reservoir: Water level is very low though anglers have been catching a few walleye (mostly small) on bottom bouncer/crawler rigs.
Sheridan Lake: Perch bite improved somewhat last week. Fish are suspended off bottom in 25-30 feet of water. Small jigs and crawlers have been working best. South end of lake and near marina docks have been busy. Some rainbow trout activity reported as well.
Lake Oahe: Walleye bite has slowed a bit as fish have gone deeper with the hot weather. However, the mouth of the Cheyenne and Miniconjou areas are still producing excellent catches of walleye as well as four- and five-pound smallmouth bass and a few northern pike. A Rapid City group caught a 37-inch northern last week and lots of walleye in the 17–20-inch range in that area. Most of the fish were found at depths of 15–20-foot water.
Lake Sharpe: An excellent walleye bite continues on Sharpe. Spinner crawler rigs in 10-15 feet of water is suggested. Fish are averaging 17 inches in length with larger specimens showing up as well (and hopefully returned). Lake is busy particularly near the dam while the Ft. George and West Bend areas farther south are less congested.
Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity has been steady in Chamberlain area. Bouncers with spinners and crawlers worked in 20 to 30 feet of water seems to be working best.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.