FISHING LINE

Following a snowy and very blustery Wednesday, temperatures will ramp back up into the 50s for Christmas Day before occasional snow and colder weather returns on Sunday. In other words: an ice fishermen’s delight.
Ice fishermen have been active — and occasionally treading on thinner than desired ice for a few weeks — as accessible locations are available in higher elevation Black Hills area lakes.
And finding suitable activity to justify trips to the high country. Trout and perch have been the most catchable species though some bass and northern pike activity has been reported as well.
Prairie lakes, large and small, remain more difficult locations as ice is thin where found, and where not, shores typically have a thin sheen of ice preventing access to open water.
With that, here is a look at current ice conditions in the area along with recent fishing reports.
With snow build up on some lakes, be alert for thawing beneath on sunny days. And watch for pressure ridges.
• Under 4 inches – stay off
• 4 inches – ice fishing or other activities on foot
• 5-7 inches – snowmobile or ATV
•8-12 inches – car or small pickup
• 12-15 inches – medium truck
Angostura Reservoir: Open water other than along shorelines and in back bays where ice is as yet unsafe. Northern boat launch is open though dock has been removed.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The lake has frozen over but for a few spots though ice is not safe, a situation that will likely continue into early January.
Bismarck Lake: Six inches of ice with perch and trout bites reported.
Center Lake: Nice trout bite reported on red spikes.
Deerfield Lake: Four to six inches of ice reported in Gold Run and Dutchman’s bay along with a nice perch bite on waxworms and red spikes with small ice jigs. Perch are suspended two to three foot off bottom in 16-20 foot of water. Morning and evening hours are the best times to find action.
Lakota Lake: Six inches of ice on the lake and limits of trout reported on spinners and powerbait.
Pactola Reservoir: Jenney Gulch remains the hot spot for ice fishing with trout and occasional northern pike activity reported. Back bays have ice though shore fishermen were catching trout in open water elsewhere.
Roubaix Lake: Six inches of ice reported, and a trout bite on waxworms continuing.
Sheridan Lake: Four to six inches of ice with some open water in the middle of the lake. Limits of perch, bluegill, trout and crappie reported on waxworms and small jigs. A 29-inch northern pike reportedly caught as well.
Stockade Lake: Five to seven inches of ice reported. Perch and largemouth bass on jigs and minnows. Northern pike activity has been picking up on south side of lake.
Sylvan Lake: Six inches of ice with a rainbow trout bite reported on salmon eggs, waxworms and powerbait.
Lake Oahe: Walleye activity continues in n the Cheyenne River and Moreau River though windy weather of late has curtailed most of the activity.
Lake Sharpe: Boaters were out in force below the dam and near the bridges on Tuesday. And with warming weather predicted, will likely be back out over the weekend as nice limits of fat walleye in the 17-19-inch range have been reported.
Lake Francis Case: Some walleye reported near the I-90 and railroad bridges in Chamberlain.
Upcoming Ice Fishing Tournaments
• 3rd Annual Wild Walleye Outfitters Tournament, Saturday, Jan. 2. Applications can be located at wildwalleyeoutfitters.wordpress.com.
• Chamberlain Oacoma Ice Fishing Tournament, Jan. 30, 2021. Contact Raymond Pickner (605.730.0216 for more information.
• Walleyes Unlimited Sheridan Lake Ice Fishing Derby, Jan. 31, Pre-registration only, call (605) 381-5300 or (605) 390-0567 for more info.
• 4th Annual Whitney Dock Club Fishing Tournament: Jan. 9, call Scott Gooder (308-430-4896) for more info.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.