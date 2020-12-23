FISHING LINE

Following a snowy and very blustery Wednesday, temperatures will ramp back up into the 50s for Christmas Day before occasional snow and colder weather returns on Sunday. In other words: an ice fishermen’s delight.

Ice fishermen have been active — and occasionally treading on thinner than desired ice for a few weeks — as accessible locations are available in higher elevation Black Hills area lakes.

And finding suitable activity to justify trips to the high country. Trout and perch have been the most catchable species though some bass and northern pike activity has been reported as well.

Prairie lakes, large and small, remain more difficult locations as ice is thin where found, and where not, shores typically have a thin sheen of ice preventing access to open water.

With that, here is a look at current ice conditions in the area along with recent fishing reports.

With snow build up on some lakes, be alert for thawing beneath on sunny days. And watch for pressure ridges.

• Under 4 inches – stay off

• 4 inches – ice fishing or other activities on foot

• 5-7 inches – snowmobile or ATV