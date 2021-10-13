FISHING LINE

A combination of low water levels and high-water temps have been hampering fishing prospects in Black Hills area lakes particularly the large prairie lakes that typically offer attractive habitat for walleye populations.
The midweek snowfall and cold temps in the area, and the resulting runoff from the melting snow will help to address both issues to some extent. And perhaps quickly as sunny days and temps in the mid to high 60’s are on tap for the weekend.
At the very least, the cold snap should serve as a kickoff for improving fishing conditions for the next couple months of soft water fishing before the appearance of ice fishing shacks begin dot area lakes.
Or at least for those outdoor sports men and women who choose to take rod and reel in hand over the weekend. Or are perhaps willing to fashion a combined outing of fishing and pheasant hunting as a long-time South Dakota tradition kicks off this weekend with the opening of the 2021 pheasant hunting season.
Here’s a quick look at what happened in the weeks’ abbreviated fishing window.
Angostura Reservoir: The few anglers out were catching plenty of small crappie last week. Particularly near the tires at the south marina. Walleye have been a more difficult find with the few successes coming on jigs and minnows or crankbaits worked at depths of 15-20 feet. Low water level in the lake has created plenty of catfish and carp action in the shallows.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Very little activity reported with lake down to 40 percent capacity. Docks are still in and runoff from recent snowfall may help actuate a fall bite.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Trout bite should improve this weekend as stream flows increase from this week’s rain and snow and temps climb back into 50s. Nymph and streamers should be the go-to option.
Custer State Park: Trout bite has been quite good. And will likely remain so when snow melts creating runoffs that may setup a nice runoff buffet for hungry fish.
Deerfield Lake: No reports this week, like a combination of distance, weather and interests directed elsewhere.
Pactola Reservoir: Nice catches of northern pike reported as well as a continuation of what has been an excellent rainbow trout bite all summer. Chubs have been working well for pike while trout have been responding to what suits the angler’s fancy.
Sheridan Lake: Fishing activity has been slow though perch and bluegill bites have been reported.
Lake Oahe: Walleye action is still problematic in most areas as fish are scattered in both space and depth — 25-35 feet of water at present until waters cool. Smallmouth and catfish have been very active, however. Salmon will be spawning in Wednesdays in October. Visitors are not allowed in spawning station though can be viewed from an observation deck.
Lake Sharpe: Walleye activity remains strong particularly during early morning hours — perhaps a prelude to afternoon pheasant hunting for very busy sportsmen. Weather is a key, however, as high winds muddy the waters south of Pierre. Most anglers are following the early morning script as activity slows in the afternoon hours with most of the activity then found near the tailrace. Spinners and bouncers with crawlers or crankbaits recommended.
Lake Francis Case: Seasonal fishing activity remains slow in the Chamberlain area. Recent walleye activity throughout the system has been reported as fair with fish responding to jigs and crawlers or bouncers and crawlers worked in 20-30 feet of water.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.