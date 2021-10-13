FISHING LINE

A combination of low water levels and high-water temps have been hampering fishing prospects in Black Hills area lakes particularly the large prairie lakes that typically offer attractive habitat for walleye populations.

The midweek snowfall and cold temps in the area, and the resulting runoff from the melting snow will help to address both issues to some extent. And perhaps quickly as sunny days and temps in the mid to high 60’s are on tap for the weekend.

At the very least, the cold snap should serve as a kickoff for improving fishing conditions for the next couple months of soft water fishing before the appearance of ice fishing shacks begin dot area lakes.

Or at least for those outdoor sports men and women who choose to take rod and reel in hand over the weekend. Or are perhaps willing to fashion a combined outing of fishing and pheasant hunting as a long-time South Dakota tradition kicks off this weekend with the opening of the 2021 pheasant hunting season.

Here’s a quick look at what happened in the weeks’ abbreviated fishing window.