Five B-21 test aircraft now in production, Air Force says

“We have a nationwide industry team who has shown tremendous dedication and grit,” said Doug Young, vice president and general manager of Northrop Grumman’s Strike Division. “Combined with our extensive collaboration and transparency with our Air Force customer, and the success we’ve had in bringing digital tools into our design and production processes, the B-21 program is leading the way in many respects.”

The Air Force said the 420th Flight Test Squadron based at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., will plan, test, analyze and report on all flight and ground testing of the B-21 Raider before the bombers become active at Ellsworth. A B-21 maintenance depot will be established at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Okla.

“Nuclear modernization is a top priority for the Department of Defense and the Air Force, and the B-21 is key to that plan,” said Randall Walden, Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office director. “The built-in feature of open systems architecture on the B-21 makes the bomber effective as the threat environment evolves. This aircraft design approach sets the nation on the right path to ensuring America’s enduring air power capability.”