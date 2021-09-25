Five B-21 test aircraft now in production, Air Force says

Five test B-21 Raider long-range stealth bombers are being manufactured now, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall announced this week. The bombers will be stationed first at Ellsworth Air Force Base. The base anticipates receiving the B-21 Raiders for operations in the mid-2020s.
The Air Force plans to purchase 100 of the B-21 Raiders and to incrementally replace the B-1 Lancer and the B-2 Spirit bombers to form a two-bomber fleet of B-21s and modified B-52s.
Kendall spoke about the B-21 Raider during his State of the Forces address Monday at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference. In January, aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman had confirmed that two test aircraft were being produced.
“As I speak, there are now five test aircraft being manufactured on the B-21 production line at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California. This investment in meaningful military capabilities that project power and hold targets at risk anywhere in the world addresses my number one priority,” Kendall said.
Earlier this year, the Air Force released a B-21 Raider artist’s rendering graphic and a fact sheet about the stealth bomber. The bomber will feature intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic attack, and communication capabilities as well as being nuclear and mixed-munitions capable. Each B-21 Raider will cost about $639 million.
“We have a nationwide industry team who has shown tremendous dedication and grit,” said Doug Young, vice president and general manager of Northrop Grumman’s Strike Division. “Combined with our extensive collaboration and transparency with our Air Force customer, and the success we’ve had in bringing digital tools into our design and production processes, the B-21 program is leading the way in many respects.”
The Air Force said the 420th Flight Test Squadron based at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., will plan, test, analyze and report on all flight and ground testing of the B-21 Raider before the bombers become active at Ellsworth. A B-21 maintenance depot will be established at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Okla.
“Nuclear modernization is a top priority for the Department of Defense and the Air Force, and the B-21 is key to that plan,” said Randall Walden, Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office director. “The built-in feature of open systems architecture on the B-21 makes the bomber effective as the threat environment evolves. This aircraft design approach sets the nation on the right path to ensuring America’s enduring air power capability.”
“With the capability to hold targets at risk anywhere in the world, this weapon system is critical to our national security,” Young said. “Northrop Grumman is committed to delivering the B-21 Raider to the warfighter on time to ensure America can project its power globally for decades to come.”
The application of new digital tools and processes early in the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase has been a focus of recently released information on the program. The use of augmented and virtual reality, and ground and airborne test beds have been recently cited as factors that contributed to the program’s progress and risk reduction.
“The integration of our digital design capabilities with our advanced manufacturing technologies means we’re working smarter and faster to bring next-generation technologies to life,” said Chris Daughters, Aeronautics sector vice president of engineering for Northrop Grumman. “Our ability to continually reduce risk throughout EMD by utilizing these transformative digital capabilities is going to pay dividends throughout the full lifecycle of the aircraft.”