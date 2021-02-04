Five Cavaliers sign letters for college

Johnson plans to study nursing, hoping to be a pediatric nurse.

Sophia Janssen, University of Jamestown, Softball

Janssen said that when she went out for her visit, she felt like it was just meant to be.

"I talked to my coach (Kevin Gall) and he had just recorded his 500th win for his career, and he traditionally makes the postseason," she said. "I just want to be with a team that would compete 24-7, and with a coach who is willing to help at all times."

A pitcher with over 120 wins and 500 strikeouts in her career with Rapid City area-teams, she admits that college softball is a step up.

"I know that I have to work harder and continue to grow both in my pitching style and other areas of my softball game," she said. "I've always played with good teams here in Rapid City and we traveled around the Minnesota area to get the best competition and this year I have expanded out and playing for a Sioux Falls team, so I look forward to find more competition over there and continue to grow."

A speech therapy major, she hopes to work with hard of hearing youth and teach them sign language and how to do their daily tasks.

Ryan Wojcik, Northern State University, Football