Five Cavaliers sign letters for college

St. Thomas More will send five more student-athletes to college, including a pair of linebacker friends to the same school, as they all signed letters of intent Wednesday afternoon on National Signing Day.
Longtime STM head football coach will have his 67th and 68th players sign to play in college as Ryan Wojcik and Charlie Larson will both play football at Northern State University. Also signing Wednesday was Jenna Jacobson, who will play basketball at Dickinson State University in North Dakota; Emily Johnson, who will run cross country and track at Mount Marty and Sophia Janssen, who will play softball at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota.
Emily Johnson, Mount Marty, Cross Country and Track
Johnson said she liked the atmosphere and the program's coach, Randy Fischer.
"He is a lot like my high school coach (Royce Wuertzer)," she said. "I really like the team. It is a good team dynamic and it is not very big."
Johnson is looking to run the 400-meter, the 800 and probably the mile in track, along with a 5K in cross country.
She said she will have to train hard this summer to get ready.
"It should be a lot of fun, a good step up," she said. "My coach has prepared me very well for this experience. Running at STM, the upper classmen have been great leaders, so it has taught me to be a good teammate and leader."
Johnson plans to study nursing, hoping to be a pediatric nurse.
Sophia Janssen, University of Jamestown, Softball
Janssen said that when she went out for her visit, she felt like it was just meant to be.
"I talked to my coach (Kevin Gall) and he had just recorded his 500th win for his career, and he traditionally makes the postseason," she said. "I just want to be with a team that would compete 24-7, and with a coach who is willing to help at all times."
A pitcher with over 120 wins and 500 strikeouts in her career with Rapid City area-teams, she admits that college softball is a step up.
"I know that I have to work harder and continue to grow both in my pitching style and other areas of my softball game," she said. "I've always played with good teams here in Rapid City and we traveled around the Minnesota area to get the best competition and this year I have expanded out and playing for a Sioux Falls team, so I look forward to find more competition over there and continue to grow."
A speech therapy major, she hopes to work with hard of hearing youth and teach them sign language and how to do their daily tasks.
Ryan Wojcik, Northern State University, Football
When Wojcik went out for visit a couple of months ago, he said he felt welcomed by the new coaching staff and felt they really wanted him to be there.
"I feel like they are completely changing the culture there and I really enjoyed it with everything new going on there," he said. "I really want to be part of that."
Wojcik at 6-2, 215, also played running back (2,638 yards rushing) and was a three-year starter at middle linebacker for the Cavaliers. He'll go at middle linebacker at Northern.
"It is definitely a step up from high school football. Guys are a lot bigger, a lot faster and a lot stronger. I will have to prepare for that," he said. "It is going to be a bit of a wakeup call, but I am prepared for that."
Wojcik plans to major in business and finance.
Charlie Larson, Northern State University, Football
Larson said he chose Northern because he liked the coaches, his future teammates, the new stadium and the cultural of NSU football.
And then there is being Wojcik's teammate again and roommate.
"He is one of my best friends, so it is good to go play with him and room with him," Larson said. "You can't get much better than that."
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Larson, an outside linebacker, had 235 career tackles as a Cavalier and he said he is looking forward to taking football to a new level.
"College level is another step obviously, but with my hard work, I think I can still succeed at that level. It will take time to develop and that is for everyone," he said.
Larson plans to study business and possibly business management and finance.
Jenna Jacobson, Dickinson State University, Basketball
Jacobson, the starting point guard for the top-ranked cavaliers, was able to practice with the team at Dickinson State on her visit and also got to watch them play, so she feels like a part of the team already.
"Seeing the team, seeing the school and the academic side, it seemed like everything was a good fit," she said.
A two-time all-Black Hills Conference performer (counting 2020-2021), she feels the STM program has prepared her for college.
"With all of the hard games that we have played and being in a tough environment, playing tough teams, will prepare me for the college level," she said. "Just being able to practice with the team at a higher level will help push them as well as push myself."
Jacobson plans to study nursing.