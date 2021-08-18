Five MVFC teams ranked in Top 25

Five Missouri Valley Football Conference teams are ranked in the Top 25 of the 2021 FCS AFCA Preseason Poll. North Dakota State (3), South Dakota State (4), North Dakota (7), Southern Illinois (10) and UNI (16) represent the MVFC in the initial poll of the season. Missouri State and Youngstown State each received votes.
Just three months after claiming their first national title, Sam Houston is the preseason No. 1 team in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. The Bearkats won a great national championship game, 23-21, over South Dakota State on May 16 and are now three weeks away from opening their title defense against Northern Arizona. Sam Houston received 18 first-place votes while No. 2 James Madison received nine. North Dakota State checks in at No. 3 while spring national runner-up South Dakota State is No. 4 and received the final first-place vote. Delaware rounds out the Top 5.
There is only one Top 25 matchup in the first full weekend of games as No. 18 Chattanooga plays host to No. 25 Austin Peay. The Mocs went 3-2 in the spring while Austin Peay played a mixed schedule of fall and spring games and finished with a 4-5 mark. Of the preseason Top 25 teams, No. 8 Jacksonville State is the first to play as the Gamecocks will face UAB on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
SD Mines men 10th in soccer poll, BHSU women 12th
The South Dakota Mines men's soccer team was selected to finish 10th in the conference preseason poll as voted by the coaches around the league and announced on Wednesday by the RMAC.
Coming off of a winless year, the Hardrockers are optimistic and aim to prove the doubters wrong.
Head Coach Ryan Thompson expects the team to set a new bar for the program.
"Our goals and expectations for this year are to win five games, setting a new record for the program," he said.
The Hardrockers are relying on a mixture of experience and youth to take the next step with 23 players returning and 12 incomers. "The incoming class is critical to taking the next step in the program not only, this year but going into the future as well," said Thompson.
The men's soccer team opens the season with a pair of games at home at Dakota Fields against St. Cloud State University on Sept. 3rd and 4th at 6 p.m.The Black Hills State women's soccer team soccer was picked to finish 12th in the RMAC in the 2021 Preseason Poll, released by the league Wednesday morning.
Last season, the Yellow Jackets were winless over 11 games in a tough season affected by the pandemic, and a mid-season head-coaching change.
Heading into the 2021 season, the team returns 20 student-athletes and welcomes 16 newcomers.
Colorado Mines was picked to finish first with 138 points and seven first-place votes. UCCS was picked second with 128 points and three first-place votes while CSU Pueblo was picked third with 121 points and three first place votes.
Rec-league registration open for 1st-4th graders in flag football
The registration deadline is approaching soon for the City Youth Flag Football League, sponsored by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department.
Sidelined last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the youth flag football leagues are making a comeback. The league is open to first through fourth grade participants. Registration deadline is Sept. 4 with the season beginning Sept.13 at the Omaha Street soccer fields.
Register online https://rapidcity.activityreg.com/ClientPage_t2.wcs and click registration, or register at the Swim Center, 125 Waterloo Street or the Parks and Rec Office at 515 West Boulevard. Coaches should contact Matt Brandhagen at matt.brandhagen@rcgov.org or cell 415-0226 or work 394-5223. Registration fee is $50 which includes a jersey. The fee is waived for players with parent-coaches.
The league includes divisions made up of teams of first and second grade players and teams of third and fourth grade players. The first/second grade divisions play on Monday nights with third and fourth grade teams playing on Tuesday nights.