Five MVFC teams ranked in Top 25

Coming off of a winless year, the Hardrockers are optimistic and aim to prove the doubters wrong.

Head Coach Ryan Thompson expects the team to set a new bar for the program.

"Our goals and expectations for this year are to win five games, setting a new record for the program," he said.

The Hardrockers are relying on a mixture of experience and youth to take the next step with 23 players returning and 12 incomers. "The incoming class is critical to taking the next step in the program not only, this year but going into the future as well," said Thompson.

The men's soccer team opens the season with a pair of games at home at Dakota Fields against St. Cloud State University on Sept. 3rd and 4th at 6 p.m.The Black Hills State women's soccer team soccer was picked to finish 12th in the RMAC in the 2021 Preseason Poll, released by the league Wednesday morning.

Last season, the Yellow Jackets were winless over 11 games in a tough season affected by the pandemic, and a mid-season head-coaching change.

Heading into the 2021 season, the team returns 20 student-athletes and welcomes 16 newcomers.