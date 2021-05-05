Five Raiders look to continue success in college

"It does suck that we don't have high school swimming, but it has added some resilience to me and motivated me even more to become a better swimmer. With club swimming you can swim more events, so that has made me more versatile heading into college," said Kincart, who will swim the mid distance freestyle events and the 400 individual medley.

He plans to study architectural engineering and human central design.

Tyler Voorhees, Northern State University, Wrestling

Voorhees said he has a couple of friends at Northern who "kind of talked him into it," when choosing the school, but he is glad they did.

"I looked at their program and I really fell in love with it," he said. "They have very nice facilities, they are updating their facilities. Rocky Burkett, the head coach, has built up the program and I want to be a part of that."

Voorhees said he has enjoyed the sport for a long time and he wants to continue it at a higher level.

"I feel like I am at that level and I have the commitment to wrestle at the next level. I am really excited to get up there and start training and just give it my all," said Voorhees, who looks to wrestle at 157 pounds.