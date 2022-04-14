Five Spartans sign to continue athletic careers in college

Five Spearfish student-athletes inked their National Letters of Intent Wednesday afternoon in front of friends and family in the school’s commons area.

The signees committed to play five different sports at five different schools in four states. Peyton Mills, Jonathan Bloom, Reagan Branum, Tessa Lucas and Bridger Meyer all signed Wednesday.

Mills declared his intent to play football at Chadron State College and reunite with one of his teammates from this past fall. Pierce Miller signed with the Eagles this winter as an early enrollee.

“I do have a teammate down there, Piece, and it’s going to be fun to have him playing with me,” Mills said. “Overall, the whole experience I had when I was visiting down there really made the decision easy.”

Both Mills and Miller played a major role in turning around the Spartans’ program. Spearfish snapped a 25-game losing streak last season and finished 4-5 overall by winning four of their last six contests.

“They’ve been phenomenal, and a pivotal part of what we wanted to do,” head coach Dalton Wademan said. “Peyton shows what we want Spartan football to look like. He’s been with us for two years and I know he’ll work hard and have fun at Chadron State. I’m excited to see what him and Pierce are both going to do.”

Wademan knows Mills and Miller are in good hands playing for the Eagles. The Spearfish coach played for Chadron State head coach Jay Long at Black Hills State from 2010-13.

Mills weighed options from a few different schools, including South Dakota Mines and a couple of preferred walk-on options, but ultimately decided Chadron State was the place to be. The senior is just glad the process is over.

“It was a super stressful process, honestly, with all the decision-making,” Mills said. “This is something I dreamed of my whole life, since I was a little kid, and now I’m finally able to experience it.”

The Eagles see Mills as a strong safety at the college level.

Jonathan Bloom signs with William Penn

Jonathan Bloom signed to play baseball at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

“This is an amazing feeling,” Bloom said. “I’ve been working towards this since I started playing organized baseball with machine pitching at 9 (years old).”

Bloom’s father, Kevin Bloom, took him on a once in a lifetime trip when he was a kid that inspired him to push to play college baseball.

“My dad took me to the College World series at 10, and ever since then it’s been a goal of mine to play at the next level,” Bloom said.

William Penn plays at the NAIA level and has developed into a national powerhouse. The Statemen have won 11 conference titles, appeared in nine NCAA Tournaments and six NAIA Tournaments under the direction of hall of fame head coach Mike Laird.

That tradition of success led Bloom to sign with William Penn as a first baseman/designated hitter. He decided to play at William Penn over a preferred walk-on offer from Oklahoma Weslyan and some junior college offers.

“I like the program and I’m just really excited to start,” he said.

Reagan Branum to dance at York College

Reagan Branum signed to dance at York College in York, Nebraska after a friend encouraged her to check out the school at a church camp.

“I found it through a friend at church camp, looked into it and as I prayed about it more and more I took a visit,” Branum said. “About halfway through the visit I decided right there I was going there.”

Branum made a list of what she wanted in a future college, and as a native of the Black Hills, wanted a school with impressive scenery. On her visit to York, she found exactly what she was looking for.

“The campus is beautiful and it’s absolutely beautiful there,” she said. “That was on my checklist, because leaving the Black Hills to go to Nebraska can be a little difficult. But it was really pretty and the dance coach (Bailey Davis) is absolutely amazing.”

York competes at the NAIA level and placed first in three of its five competitions this season.

Tessa Lucas inks with Presentation College

Tess Lucas elected to stay in state and play women’s soccer at Presentation College in Aberdeen.

She had the opportunity to further her athletic and academic endeavors farther away, but ultimately wanted to stay relatively close to home.

“I think it was the fact that I didn’t want to give up soccer,” Lucas said. “Aberdeen is a great town, I’m excited to go there and I know a couple of people there, so it kind of just led me in that direction.”

The decision-making process weighed on Lucas, but she’s relieved and eager to continue her career on the pitch.

“It’s exciting and nerve-racking,” Lucas said. “But I’ve worked really hard over the last four years to get there so I’m glad I took that step to go to college and play.”

Bridger Meyer continuing soccer career at Northwest

Bridger Meyer decided to travel out of state for college and continue his soccer career at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming.

“I really like the way the coaches there teach you and I like them a lot,” Meyer said.

The Trappers announced Rob Hill as their new head coach in men’s and women’s soccer on Jan. 6. He served as the programs’ first coach from 2010-17 before taking a break, then returning as the interim head coach last season.

Northwest participates in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 9.

Meyer did not jump into the recruiting process until Hill reached out to him via email and set up a meeting.

“I went down there, I liked him and he liked me, and he offered me a spot on the team,” Meyer said.

