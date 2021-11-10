Five Stevens athletes sign with college programs

Nobody in the history of Rapid City Stevens girls soccer has played more games for the Raiders than Taylor Wit.

The senior midfielder wrapped up her high school career last month playing the Class AA State Championship match, which served as her 54th game in a Stevens uniform, a school record.

On Wednesday afternoon Wit took a major step forward in the next stage of her soccer career by signing her National Letter Intent for the University of Sioux Falls, along with four other Raiders student-athletes.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Wit said. “Kind of emotional, but a happy day.”

Wit said there were many schools in her college search that she knew she didn’t want to go to, and there were few she knew she did. One of them, her No. 1 choice, was USF.

She’s known the head coach and assistant coach of the women’s soccer program since participating in a summer program back in 2018, and wanted to be coached by them further.

“I was able to be coached by them then,” she said. “So since I’ve been able to experience their coaching style, I knew ever since I wanted to experience their coaching style at the collegiate level.”

With few schools she was interested in, she said she was worried about the aftermath of possibly getting rejected by Sioux Falls, but upon a visit to the campus in September she was given an offer.

Witt plans to study exercise science.

“It’s always hard coming in as a freshman again,” she said. “But I’m ready to step in and find my role on the team and just connect with those girls.”

Continue reading for further coverage of Signing Day.

Bailee Sobczak — Nebraska Kerney (Basketball)

Bailee Sobczak’s college search began in eighth grade.

The senior said the process was long, but the feeling is relief after signing her NLI to play basketball at the University of Nebraska at Kerney.

“It feels pretty good. It’s a weight off your shoulders,” she said. “I am super excited about Kerney and I know it’s the right place for me, so just knowing that I’ve signed with a place I’m going to love for the next four years, it feels really good.”

Sobczak ultimately landed on UNK for the relationship-centric mentality of the women’s basketball program.

“There was just nothing that beat the relationship I had developed with Kerney and I just ended up truly loving that,” she said. “They were an amazing staff, an amazing team, and so in the end my decision landed on them and I knew when I made it that it was the right choice.”

Sobczak, who helped guide the Raiders’ unexpected run to the Class AA state title game last winter, still has her senior campaign at Stevens, but said she’s excited to build on her basketball skills at the next level. She plans to study nursing/pre-med.

“I really want to continue to develop as a player and I think their coaching staff provides me a space to do just that,” she said. “I definitely want to see myself play the best kind of basketball that I can, and I know they’ll help me do that.”

Jaden Matkins — Augustana University (Basketball)

Jaden Matkins joins Sobczak as another Stevens girls basketball player who will continue playing in college, signing her NLI with Augustana University.

Matkins said the Sioux Falls-based school was always in the cards for her.

“I always had a feeling I wanted to go to Augie,” she said. “And then I went and toured there and they offered me (a scholarship).”

Matkins plans to study pre-dental at Augustana.

“I liked the atmosphere, and I like how everyone gets together sometimes,” she said of the women’s basketball program. “So good vibes.”

Irelyn Spencer — University of Minnesota Crookston (Softball)

When searching for potential colleges to continue her softball career at, Irelyn Spencer went back to the places where she had previously played and had good experiences, and researched the schools located in those places.

She eventually found the University of Minnesota Crookston, and signed her NLI to play softball there next fall.

“It’s just a big relief because the recruiting process is so hard,” she said. “It’s hard to find a good school for you after you search and search, and finally finding something feels good.”

Spencer said she chose Minnesota Crookston after visiting and falling in love with it. She plans to study health sciences.

“When you step onto the college and you see the campus, you have that feeling that this is where you want to go, that’s what happened to me,” she said. “I got to campus and knew that’s where I wanted to go.”

Baylee Van Zee — Augustana University (Track & Field)

Baylee Van Zee’s signing Wednesday marked two Stevens athletes so far who are slated to attend Augustana University next year.

“It’s crazy, just unrealistic,” she said. “It’s not real yet.”

Van Zee’s search, however, was helped along by her sister, who already attends the school and helped get her interested in it, as well as the track and field program.

Upon touring the campus, Augustana stood alone for her. She plans to study sports management.

“I had Augie as a starter to get into it,” she said. “At that visit I just fell in love with it and realized this was the place I wanted to go, so I didn’t really have any other college that I had looked at yet.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

