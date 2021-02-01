Five unlocked vehicles, seven guns stolen over the weekend in Rapid City

Four pickups and an SUV were stolen and at least seven firearms were taken from vehicles over the weekend in an “abnormally high” number of crimes, according to the Rapid City Police Department.
Keys were left in each of the stolen vehicles.
Though the thefts and burglaries occurred on the first weekend of the Black Hills Stock Show, such a high number of crimes is not typical during the stock show, according to Brendyn Medina, Rapid City Police Department’s community relations specialist. The thefts and burglaries happened throughout the city.
“This is the first time in my six years here I’ve seen a correlation between so many people from out of town and vehicle and gun thefts taking place at the same time,” Medina said Monday.
Three vehicle thefts and a vehicle burglary occurred at local hotels and motels. On Jan. 29 at 10:40 p.m., a pickup was reported stolen at Staybridge Suites. On Jan. 30 at 7:40 a.m., an SUV was reported stolen at Econo Lodge Black Hills, and at 9:25 a.m. a pickup, one pistol and two rifles were reported stolen at Howard Johnson. On Jan. 31 at 1:35 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at Travelodge; one pistol was taken.
“We recognize that hotels are kind of an easy target for vehicle burglaries, so for a number of months we have been conducting extra patrols in hotel parking lots when we can,” Medina said. “We’d love to catch these people in the act and hold them accountable, but we’re pleading with the public to take some personal responsibility to try to reduce their own victimization in cases like these.”
Also over the weekend, an SUV was reported stolen Sunday at 7:40 p.m. from the 800 block of Alley B, and an SUV was reported stolen at 8:15 a.m. Saturday from the 1900 block of Twin Elm Drive.
Vehicle burglaries resulted in one pistol being stolen from a pickup on the 100 block of Oakland Street on Jan. 31, reported at 1 p.m. Two pistols were reported stolen at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 30 from a pickup and an SUV on the 4700 block of Powderhorn Circle.
Vehicle thefts and burglaries are preventable crimes of opportunity, Medina said, and gun thefts are highly concerning for law enforcement.
“People are going out and checking door handles in neighborhoods they know are vulnerable and waiting until they find an unlocked vehicle, and they rummage through it and take whatever they can get their hands on,” Medina said. “A firearm is a valuable thing to get. When we have firearm thefts, the most likely way we’ll come across those again is when they’re used in a criminal circumstance.”
Medina said at least monthly, the Rapid City Police Department issues messages to remind the public to lock their vehicles and avoid leaving firearms or other valuables in their cars and trucks.
“Responsible gun ownership starts with being accountable for a firearm at all times. Vehicles make terrible gun safes. Never leave a firearm in an unlocked vehicle. Always lock your vehicle before leaving it unattended. Take valuable items inside, or conceal them if you must leave them in your vehicle,” he said. “Lock your doors and don’t leave valuables in plain sight.”
With next weekend's temperatures set to reach a high of only 10 degrees Saturday, Medina fears more opportunities for thieves.
“We see there’s an increase in people who want to start their cars in the morning to warm them up. We encourage people, if they do that to have a way to secure their vehicle. It’s a crime of opportunity. All someone has to do is jump in an unlocked car. The keys are in it and they’re off with that vehicle,” he said.