Five unlocked vehicles, seven guns stolen over the weekend in Rapid City

Four pickups and an SUV were stolen and at least seven firearms were taken from vehicles over the weekend in an “abnormally high” number of crimes, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

Keys were left in each of the stolen vehicles.

Though the thefts and burglaries occurred on the first weekend of the Black Hills Stock Show, such a high number of crimes is not typical during the stock show, according to Brendyn Medina, Rapid City Police Department’s community relations specialist. The thefts and burglaries happened throughout the city.

“This is the first time in my six years here I’ve seen a correlation between so many people from out of town and vehicle and gun thefts taking place at the same time,” Medina said Monday.

Three vehicle thefts and a vehicle burglary occurred at local hotels and motels. On Jan. 29 at 10:40 p.m., a pickup was reported stolen at Staybridge Suites. On Jan. 30 at 7:40 a.m., an SUV was reported stolen at Econo Lodge Black Hills, and at 9:25 a.m. a pickup, one pistol and two rifles were reported stolen at Howard Johnson. On Jan. 31 at 1:35 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at Travelodge; one pistol was taken.