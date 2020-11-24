Five Wall Eagles earn all-state honors

Taking the Eagles to the state football semifinals, three Wall players were named to the Class 9A All-State first team and two more honorable mention that was released by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association and the South Dakota Football Coaches Association.
Timber Lake and Lyman each had one player on the 9A team.
For the Eagles, earning first-team honors was senior running back Bridger Amiotte, sophomore defensive back Cedar Amiotte and sophomore Blair Blasius as a special teams player.
Bridger Amiotte finished the season with 988 yards rushing at 9.6 yards per carry, 18 touchdowns, six pass receptions for 60 yards, as well as 55 tackles and three sacks on defense.
He was a four-year starter and a three-year all-conference performer.
“Bridger was a great leader and an outstanding football player,” Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw said.
Cedar Amiotte had 64 tackles and six pass breakups, along with three pass interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In his career, he has 150 tackles ( 7.5 tackles a game), five interceptions and 10 pass breakups. On offense, he also ran for 341 yards with six TD’s and had 25 receptions for 353 yards and four TDs
“Cedar is a great athlete that does it all for us,” Heathershaw said. “He plays defensive back, linebacker, wide receiver, running back, and he is our long snapper for extra points and punts.”
Blasius earned all-state honors as a kicker, as he was 30 of 36 in extra points and one of two field goals. He also had 77 tackles on defense. In his career, he has made 108 of 129 extra points, four of six field goals and he has 126 career tackles.
He was honorable mention all-state as a kicker in 2019.
Two other Eagles were named honorable mention — senior Tegun Spring on the offensive line and sophomore Norman Livermont on the defensive line.
Spring helped lead the Wall offense to 1,933 yards rushing this season and 1,007 yards passing.
Livermont finished with 89 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Junior Hank Kraft led the way for Timber Lake as he was named all-state at receiver.
In seven games, Kraft had 17 catches for 424 yards and eight touchdowns. He also ran the ball 60 times for 586 yards and 10 scores. In his career, he had 37 receptions for 786 yards and 15 TDs.
"Hank Kraft is lightning in a bottle,” Timber Lake head coach Ryan Gimbel said. “He is not a huge guy but plays fast and physical for being 5-foot-8, 180 pounds. 5’8-180. He is a three-sport athlete and a captain in all of them. He is an athletic kid with a ton of heart."
Junior Colton Collins of Lyman was named all state at running back, as he led the Raiders with 1,263 yards on 174 carries and 18 touchdowns.
“Colton is the toughest player on our team,” said Lyman head coach Michael Kieffer. “He runs as hard as anyone I've ever coached in my 15 years as a coach. He is very deserving of this All-State nomination.”
State champion Canistota-Freeman had five on the first team, including quarterback Tyce Ortman, offensive linemen Clayton Smith and Cole Papendick, linebacker Logan Katzner and defensive back Isiah Robertson.
State runner-up Warner added four to the first team.
Ortman was named the 9A All-American.
