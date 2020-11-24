Five Wall Eagles earn all-state honors

Blasius earned all-state honors as a kicker, as he was 30 of 36 in extra points and one of two field goals. He also had 77 tackles on defense. In his career, he has made 108 of 129 extra points, four of six field goals and he has 126 career tackles.

He was honorable mention all-state as a kicker in 2019.

Two other Eagles were named honorable mention — senior Tegun Spring on the offensive line and sophomore Norman Livermont on the defensive line.

Spring helped lead the Wall offense to 1,933 yards rushing this season and 1,007 yards passing.

Livermont finished with 89 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Junior Hank Kraft led the way for Timber Lake as he was named all-state at receiver.

In seven games, Kraft had 17 catches for 424 yards and eight touchdowns. He also ran the ball 60 times for 586 yards and 10 scores. In his career, he had 37 receptions for 786 yards and 15 TDs.