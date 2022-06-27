Five western South Dakotans chosen for state Hall of Fame

Five of the 10 members of the Class of 2022 South Dakota Hall of Fame are from western South Dakota.

“We are so proud of all of our inductees. The South Dakota Hall of Fame is a statewide organization representing all parts of our state, but we are especially blessed with our West River inductees,” said Laurie Becvar, CEO of the South Dakota Hall of Fame.

Becvar, who became CEO about six weeks ago, said she is excited to be part of championing excellence in the state of South Dakota and promoting rich South Dakota history. The Class of 2022 will be celebrated at an honors ceremony Sept. 9 and 10 in Chamberlain and Oacoma.

One aspect of the South Dakota Hall of Fame Becvar hopes to expand is its inclusion in education.

She said South Dakota Hall of Fame inductees’ stories are part of fourth grade curriculum now, and she hopes to further develop the Hall of Fame’s role in education.

“What’s exciting to me is sharing stories with youth and inspiring youth," Becvar said. “These inductees are champions of excellence and they are our dream chasers."

Beverly Stabber Warne

Throughout a career spanning more than 50 years, Beverly Stabber Warne of Rapid City consistently held increasing roles of responsibility in several South Dakota establishments. Warne is recognized locally, regionally, nationally and internationally as a leader in the advancement of the ever-expanding nursing profession. She is employed as an instructor, mentor and coordinator of the Native American Nursing Education Center in Rapid City at the South Dakota State University College of Nursing. The center’s goal is to increase and diversify the nursing work force in South Dakota. Warne has worked to prepare advanced practice nurses at the professional doctorate level, focused on preventative care in rural, underserved and Indigenous populations.

Warne was honored in 2018 with the Spirit of Dakota Award for her role in transforming health care during her career as a nurse and educator. She is featured in the documentary “7th Generation” that examines history from a Lakota perspective, encourages healing of past wounds, and focuses on a positive future for Native American youth in mainstream culture.

Warne is a Lakota elder and a board member of OneHeart: A Place for Hope & Healing in Rapid City.

“I have a deep commitment to this community, in different ways, and I get saddened when I hear about the sad things that happen. The harmful ways. The hateful words," Warne said at a July 4, 2021 rally calling for peace before a planned rally and protest march against the Rapid City Police Department. “We need to acknowledge our history, yes, but we also need to move forward as a people. As human beings working with each other."

Charles Hart

Charles Hart, MD, MS, practiced Family Practice and Emergency Medicine and later in his career became CEO of Regional Health, which has subsequently become Monument Health. Hart was instrumental in developing healthcare systems that address the multiple needs of communities. Throughout his career, Hart was very active in and provided leadership to community, state, and national organizations in the healthcare and business sectors. His major focus was on population health and improving communities. His impact can best be measured by the breadth of these efforts which focused on the needs of specific disadvantaged populations that in many cases are overlooked. Hart played a major role in providing leadership for the growth and development of Regional Health, the major healthcare provider within a 300-mile radius.

Paul Gnirk

Dr. Paul Gnirk of Rapid City was a founding member of RESPEC, Inc. and served as its president from 1969 to 1991. RESPEC is a global leader in geoscience, engineering, data, and integrated technology solutions for major industry sectors. The company now is working on some of South Dakota’s most challenging problems, including creating a model for managing flooding along the Big Sioux River from Watertown to Sioux Falls and Sioux City. For the past 13 years, Gnirk has served as a South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources member, where he has used his geological expertise to creatively extend drinking water to communities and ranches. He has provided employment for many Ph.D. engineers and scientists and has advocated scholarship opportunities for students. A former South Dakota Mines alumni president, Gnirk was awarded the university’s March Medal, which exemplifies a caring spirit for students.

Grace Martin Highley (1895–1985)

Grace Martin Highley was born in 1895 on her family's homestead near Hot Springs. She had no graduate training in welfare services, but instead, gained her training through first-hand experience. In 1939, she became director of South Dakota Child Welfare. For 21 years, she built a nationally recognized program based on the needs of children, and on goals and professional training that did not exist in 1939. She became a skilled practitioner who knew social work theory well. In 1978, Augustana College awarded Highley an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters for her leadership and service in helping those in need. She continued into her 80s to mentor and serve as an unofficial advisor to agencies and individuals, all while “keeping an eye on the child.”

Ronald Reed

The impact of Dr. Ronald Reed’s work can be felt all across the state, from Vermillion to Pierre to the Black Hills. For more than five decades, Reed has worked tirelessly and behind the scenes to enrich the lives of individuals with special needs and all South Dakotans. Former South Dakota Governor Richard Kneip described Reed as “a visionary in terms of identifying and dealing with the challenges and problems in education.” He served at a pivotal moment in the national fight for disability rights as he advocated for and led the state’s implementation of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the first disability civil rights law to be enacted in the United States.

