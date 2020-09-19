Flohr, 'Rockers picking it up on the field

The student-athletes have also had to adjust the classes which have not been consistent to what they have been used to.

"Once they have gotten out on the field, they've dedicated to become better every day," he said.

Flohr said offensively they are going to continue to get the playmakers the football and mix in play-actions with the run.

Establishing the running game is a Flohr staple on offense.

"It's just my philosophical deal. You have to run the football, you have to stop the run and you have to be great on special teams," he said. "I come from a physical background, everywhere I have been. We're going to continue to hang our hat on running the football week-in and week-out."

Flohr has been pleased with the quarterback competition with the five QB's battling for the starting job.

"They know only one of them can be on the field at once," he said. "We have three guys that had starting experience last year (Toby Smith, Thomas Creese and Spencer Zur), we brought in a transfer quarterback (Jayden Johannsen) and we had a redshirt quarterback (Orlando Westbrook Sanchez, III) in the program. All five of those guys are competing hard. I'm very excited to see how this thing shakes out."