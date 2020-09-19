Flohr, 'Rockers picking it up on the field

First-year South Dakota School of Mines head football coach Charlie Flohr is two weeks into finally getting on the field with his team after an off-season of uncertainty.
It took a while because of the coronavirus, but now he and the Hardrockers are all in.
Practice has gone well, Flohr said Saturday, as they had to get through their acclimation period. He said once they got through those five days and got to full pads, the players responded.
"We've tried to get them a lot of communication, a lot of competition, a lot of situations, and see how they have taken to those things," he said. "We're proud of our kids on how they have responded to our fall camp up until now."
Mines held an open practice Saturday at Dunham Field at O'Harra Stadium in celebration of M Week that included the King and Queen Coronation, the freshmen run and a few fans in the stands with the ramp full of cars and prospective tailgaters.
"It was great today to see people over on the ramp, to see people in the stands again," Flohr said. "This is what fall is all about, and our kids will be excited to see people here on Oct. 10."
Flohr said he likes the resiliency the team has, the amount of obstacles they have been through this off-season with not having the season, having the season, not having the season and finally having the season again.
The student-athletes have also had to adjust the classes which have not been consistent to what they have been used to.
"Once they have gotten out on the field, they've dedicated to become better every day," he said.
Flohr said offensively they are going to continue to get the playmakers the football and mix in play-actions with the run.
Establishing the running game is a Flohr staple on offense.
"It's just my philosophical deal. You have to run the football, you have to stop the run and you have to be great on special teams," he said. "I come from a physical background, everywhere I have been. We're going to continue to hang our hat on running the football week-in and week-out."
Flohr has been pleased with the quarterback competition with the five QB's battling for the starting job.
"They know only one of them can be on the field at once," he said. "We have three guys that had starting experience last year (Toby Smith, Thomas Creese and Spencer Zur), we brought in a transfer quarterback (Jayden Johannsen) and we had a redshirt quarterback (Orlando Westbrook Sanchez, III) in the program. All five of those guys are competing hard. I'm very excited to see how this thing shakes out."
As far as running the ball, Flohr said they have some depth, with All-RMAC Ahmad Lewis leading the way. Lewis ran for 1,385 yards last season. Also back is senior Zach Hoopman, freshman Logan Godwin and Westbrook, who is doing some all-around duty for the team offensively.
"Those guys are focusing on getting downhill and running the ball with some physicality," he said. "The good thing is those guys are all versatile, they are all guys who can go out and catch the football out of the backfield."
To run the football and protect the quarterback, the Hardrockers have some big guys up front, most of which are returning from last season. They include seniors Jack Batho, IV and Quentin Galuteria-Soares, juniors Grant Smith and Austin Roth and sophomore Connor Smith.
"When I took the job, that was one of the big things that I looked at," Flohr said of the offensive line. "With the amount of experiencing back, that is really exciting. We've challenged them to make sure they know they are going to make our offense run. They have continued to step up to the challenge."
On the defensive side of the football, the Hardrockers return several starters, many who have been starting since they first came to the Rapid City campus.
They include defensive back, senior Dominick Jackson, junior linebacker Cole Peterson, junior defensive back Adrian Eastman, honorable mention All-RMAC linebacker, junior Will Carroll; sophomore linebacker Gavin Chaddock, junior defensive end Kyante Christian, sophomore safety Tony Monroe Jr., senior defensive lineman Darren Sroor, junior cornerback Kendahl Johnson, senior linebacker Michael Retland (2018, injured 2019) and senior defensive lineman Bryan Akunna.
Flohr said he is excited about what defensive coordinator Vance Winter has brought in on the defensive side of the football.
"He's done a good job of finding out what our personnel is and making sure we match up with from the schematics standpoint," he said. "We return a lot of guys on the defensive side of the football, and we're still somewhat young because they had to play at a young age. Now they are getting two or three years of experience under their belt learning new schemes. Coach Winter has done a good job of keeping it simple for them to understand what we are trying to do. Our kids are able to fly around the football that way."
Two weeks in, the Hardrockers have three weeks until they host Black Hills State in the first of two games this fall against their arch rivals.
Flohr said they have to continue to get better, worry about themselves first and grow as an offense, defense, special teams and as a team as a whole.
"It is just taking those steps every single day to get better," he said. "We're not looking ahead to three months, but what can we do to get better the next day, to continue to make our football team go."
