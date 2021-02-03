Flohr signs 30 freshmen in his second recruiting class at Mines

South Dakota Mines head football coach Charlie Flohr introduced 30 freshmen recruits for the fall 2021 season Wednesday afternoon at the King Center.

"This class continued to show us how special and resilient of a group they are," he said. "This group has been through a lot mentally, emotionally, and physically. We are so excited they chose South Dakota Mines and trust that we are going to give them a complete experience here.

"I want to thank our staff for the job they have done going and finding the scholar-athletes that fit us and South Dakota Mines. This year's recruiting process has been extremely challenging and unlike any other year. They spent a lot of time doing the research needed to make sure we find the right scholar-athletes that fit our culture."

The 2021 class included six offensive linemen, six linebackers and five defensive linemen, all areas that Flohr said they concentrated on this year.

Offensively and defensively, it all starts up front.

"Wanting to establish the run, we felt it was very important for us to create depth within the offensive line," he said. "On the defensive line going to a four-man front, we're just looking for continued depth with bigger, longer bodies that can develop.