Flohr signs 30 freshmen in his second recruiting class at Mines

South Dakota Mines head football coach Charlie Flohr introduced 30 freshmen recruits for the fall 2021 season Wednesday afternoon at the King Center.
"This class continued to show us how special and resilient of a group they are," he said. "This group has been through a lot mentally, emotionally, and physically. We are so excited they chose South Dakota Mines and trust that we are going to give them a complete experience here.
"I want to thank our staff for the job they have done going and finding the scholar-athletes that fit us and South Dakota Mines. This year's recruiting process has been extremely challenging and unlike any other year. They spent a lot of time doing the research needed to make sure we find the right scholar-athletes that fit our culture."
The 2021 class included six offensive linemen, six linebackers and five defensive linemen, all areas that Flohr said they concentrated on this year.
Offensively and defensively, it all starts up front.
"Wanting to establish the run, we felt it was very important for us to create depth within the offensive line," he said. "On the defensive line going to a four-man front, we're just looking for continued depth with bigger, longer bodies that can develop.
"At the linebacker position, it was one position that we didn't get quite the depth we needed in our last recruiting class, and we felt it was one of our more important positions where we had to go and find quality linebackers that were going to fit our program."
The 2021 recruits hailed from 11 states, with nine signees from South Dakota, including Sturgis linebacker Wren Jacobs, Faith linebacker Joel Gifford and Class 11B Player of the Year, receiver Jaxton Schiller of Sioux Valley.
Others from the state included Jacob Schwab, linebacker from Sioux Falls O'Gorman; Luke Wickersham, running back from Brandon Valley; Trey Horner, defensive end from Sioux Falls Roosevelt; Oscar Kooistra, defensive end from Baltic; Jackson Soulek, defensive tackle from Chamberlain and Carson Mashlan, wide receiver/punter from Brandon Valley.
"Like I said last year we are going to take care of our own back yard and we're going to find the scholar-athletes that want to be here at South Dakota Mines," Flohr said. "There were nine in-state kids that fell in love with our place and are really good football players. We're excited about their future. They are playing close to home and will be bringing their families and creating more excitement here at South Dakota Mines and our football program."
Mines 2021 Recruiting Class
Austin Burdette
Linebacker, 6-2, 210
Hometown: Berthoud, CO
Major: Civil Engineering
High School/Coach: Berthoud HS – Cory Ticnor
Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, 2019 & 2020 All-Conference LB
Alexander Gallagher
Offensive Line, 6-1, 255
Hometown: Brighton, CO
Major: Chemical Engineering
High School/Coach: Brighton HS – Jeff Giger
Awards: All-Conference
Jaxton Schiller
Receiver, 6-1, 190
Hometown: Volga
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School/Coach: Sioux Valley HS – Dan Hughes
Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State, Class 11B Player of the Year, Academic All-Conference
Nick Maag
Defensive End, 6-6, 250
Hometown: Scottsbluff, NE
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School/Coach: Scottsbluff HS – Jud Hall
Awards: All-Conference, All-State
Jacob Schwab
Linebacker, 6-2, 210
Hometown: Sioux Falls
Major: Chemical Engineering
High School/Coach: Sioux Falls O'Gorman HS – Jayson Poppinga
Awards: All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State
Cole Kesner
Offensive Line, 6-1, 275
Hometown: Highlands Ranch, CO
Major: Biological Engineering
High School/Coach: Highlands Ranch HS – Tyson Lundquist
Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference
Caleb Jones
Running Back, 5-9, 210
Hometown: Gilbert, AZ
Major: Biomedical Engineering
High School/Coach: Basha HS – Chris McDonald
Awards: Team Captain, Team MVP, 1st Team RB, All District RB, School Record Holder.
Luke Wickersham
Running Back, 5-7, 200
Hometown: Brandon
Major: Electrical Engineering
High School/Coach – Brandon Valley HS – Chad Garrow
Awards: Academic All-State
Hunter Huffman
Defensive Back, 5-10, 160
Hometown: Pueblo, CO
Major: Computer Science
High School/Coach – Pueblo Central HS – Kris Cotterman
Awards: All-Conference, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Team Captain
Joel Gifford
Linebacker, 6-1, 195
Hometown: Faith
Major: Civil Engineering
High School/Coach: Faith HS – Miles Gifford
Awards: Team Captain, All-State, All-Conference, All-Conference Honorable Mention
Hunter Newsom
Linebacker, 6-0, 200
Hometown: Grain Valley, MO
Major: Civil Engineering
High School/Coach: Grain Valley HS – David Allie
Parents: Bryan and Stacee Newsom
Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State, Team MVP, KMZU Class 4-5 Defensive Player of the year 2020, KMZU Class 5 Dream Team LB 2020, Kansas City Buck Buchanan Award semifinalist 2020, and 2020 All-Simone Team
Connor Taylor
Kicker, 6-1, 170
Hometown: Longmont, CO
Major: Undecided
High School/Coach: Longmont HS – Doug Johnson
Awards: All-Conference, Academic All-Conference, Academic All-State, Team Captain
DeKendrick McCray
Cornerback, 6-0, 175
Hometown: Lincoln, NE
Major: Business Management in Technology
High School/Coach: Lincoln East HS – John Gingery
Awards: All City Honorable Mention
Mason Galbreath
Wide Receiver, 6-4, 195
Hometown: Littleton, CO
Major: Undecided
High School/Coach: Dakota Ridge HS – Ron Woitalewicz
Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State
Caden Vinduska
Tight End, 6-3, 200
Hometown: Saint George, KS
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School/Coach: Rock Creek HS – Shane Sieben
Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, Honorable Mention All-State
Jack Masters
Offensive Line, 6-3, 290
Hometown: Dripping Springs, TX
Major: Business Management in Technology
High School/Coach: Dripping Springs HS – Galen Zimmerman
Awards: Team Captain, All-State, All-Conference
Ethan Somerville
Offensive Line, 6-2, 240
Hometown: Lehi, UT
Major: Business Management in Technology
High School/Coach: Lehi HS – Ed Larson
Awards: All-Conference, 2021 Varsity Offensive Line MVP
Henry Dryden
Tight End, 6-3, 205
Hometown: Boise, ID
Major: Environmental/Metallurgical Engineering
High School/Coach: Boise HS – Mike Altieri
Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Team MVP, Idaho All Star Team roster, Brave Spotlight player of the week, All conference co-defensive player of the year
Max Derry
Linebacker, 6-0, 185
Hometown: Granger, IA
Major: Mining Engineering
High School/Coach: West Des Moines Dowling Catholic – Tom Wilson
Awards: All-State, Academic All-Conference, First team All-District, Wrestling State Qualifier
AJ Kelly
Offensive Line, 6-6, 285
Hometown: Rock Springs, WY
Major: Electrical Engineering
High School/Coach: Rock Springs HS – Mark Lenhardt
Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, 2020 HWT State Champion
Logan Cole
Running Back, 5-11, 210
Hometown: Thermopolis, WY
Major: Pre-Health
High School/Coach: Hot Springs HS – Matt McPhie
Awards: Team Captain, All-State, Team MVP
Trey Horner
Defensive End, 6-6, 225
Hometown: Sioux Falls
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School/Coach: Roosevelt HS – Kim Nelson
Oscar Kooistra
Defensive End, 6-4, 185
Hometown: Baltic
Major: Civil Engineering
High School/Coach: Baltic HS – Alan Bakersville
Awards: All-Conference
Leighton Blythe
Tight End, 6-2, 220
Hometown: Boise, ID
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School/Coach: Bishop Kelly HS – Tim Brennan
Awards: All-Conference
Jackson Soulek
Defensive Tackle, 6-1, 250
Hometown: Chamberlain
Major: Business Management in Technology
High School/Coach: Chamberlain HS – Jeff Rademacher
Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference
Carson Mashlan
Wide Receiver/Punter
5-7, 155
Hometown: Brandon
Major: Electrical Engineering
High School/Coach: Brandon Valley HS – Chad Garrow
Awards: Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, Unsung Hero Award
Wren Jacobs
Linebacker, 5-10, 175
Hometown: Sturgis
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School/Coach: Sturgis Brown HS – Chris Koletzky
Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State, Team MVP, Doug Miller award
Jonathan Stockwell
Punter, 5-11, 140
Hometown: Ankeny, IA
Major: Electrical Engineering
High School/Coach: Ankeny Centennial HS – Ryan Pezzetti and Jerry Pezzetti
Awards: 4 Year Academic Letter, 3-year Varsity soccer letter
Garrett Hessler
Defensive End, 6-8, 275
Hometown: Mitchell, NE
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School/Coach: Mitchell HS – Nick Kuxhausen
Awards: All-Conference, All District First Team
Cole Doty
Offensive Line, 6-4, 255
Hometown: Marion, IA
Major: Undecided
High School/Coach: Linn-Mar HS – Paul James
Awards: Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Team Captain