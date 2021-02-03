 Skip to main content
Flohr signs 30 freshmen in his second recruiting class at Mines
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Flohr signs 30 freshmen in his second recruiting class at Mines

  • Updated
St. Thomas More hosts Sturgis

Sturgis' Wren Jacobs and Brodie Eisenbraun tackle St. Thomas More's Trey Herrboldt during a 2019 game. Jacobs signed Wednesday to play for South Dakota Mines.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

South Dakota Mines head football coach Charlie Flohr introduced 30 freshmen recruits for the fall 2021 season Wednesday afternoon at the King Center.

Mines Flohr mug

Flohr

"This class continued to show us how special and resilient of a group they are," he said. "This group has been through a lot mentally, emotionally, and physically. We are so excited they chose South Dakota Mines and trust that we are going to give them a complete experience here.

"I want to thank our staff for the job they have done going and finding the scholar-athletes that fit us and South Dakota Mines. This year's recruiting process has been extremely challenging and unlike any other year. They spent a lot of time doing the research needed to make sure we find the right scholar-athletes that fit our culture."

The 2021 class included six offensive linemen, six linebackers and five defensive linemen, all areas that Flohr said they concentrated on this year.

Offensively and defensively, it all starts up front.

"Wanting to establish the run, we felt it was very important for us to create depth within the offensive line," he said. "On the defensive line going to a four-man front, we're just looking for continued depth with bigger, longer bodies that can develop.

"At the linebacker position, it was one position that we didn't get quite the depth we needed in our last recruiting class, and we felt it was one of our more important positions where we had to go and find quality linebackers that were going to fit our program."

The 2021 recruits hailed from 11 states, with nine signees from South Dakota, including Sturgis linebacker Wren Jacobs, Faith linebacker Joel Gifford and Class 11B Player of the Year, receiver Jaxton Schiller of Sioux Valley.

Others from the state included Jacob Schwab, linebacker from Sioux Falls O'Gorman; Luke Wickersham, running back from Brandon Valley; Trey Horner, defensive end from Sioux Falls Roosevelt; Oscar Kooistra, defensive end from Baltic; Jackson Soulek, defensive tackle from Chamberlain and Carson Mashlan, wide receiver/punter from Brandon Valley.

"Like I said last year we are going to take care of our own back yard and we're going to find the scholar-athletes that want to be here at South Dakota Mines," Flohr said. "There were nine in-state kids that fell in love with our place and are really good football players. We're excited about their future. They are playing close to home and will be bringing their families and creating more excitement here at South Dakota Mines and our football program."

 Mines 2021 Recruiting Class

Austin Burdette

Linebacker, 6-2, 210

Hometown: Berthoud, CO

Major: Civil Engineering

High School/Coach: Berthoud HS – Cory Ticnor

Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, 2019 & 2020 All-Conference LB

Alexander Gallagher

Offensive Line, 6-1, 255

Hometown: Brighton, CO

Major: Chemical Engineering

High School/Coach: Brighton HS – Jeff Giger

Awards: All-Conference

Jaxton Schiller

Receiver, 6-1, 190

Hometown: Volga

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School/Coach: Sioux Valley HS – Dan Hughes

Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State, Class 11B Player of the Year, Academic All-Conference

Nick Maag

Defensive End, 6-6, 250

Hometown: Scottsbluff, NE

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School/Coach: Scottsbluff HS – Jud Hall

Awards: All-Conference, All-State

Jacob Schwab

Linebacker, 6-2, 210

Hometown: Sioux Falls

Major: Chemical Engineering

High School/Coach: Sioux Falls O'Gorman HS – Jayson Poppinga

Awards: All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State

Cole Kesner

Offensive Line, 6-1, 275

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, CO

Major: Biological Engineering

High School/Coach: Highlands Ranch HS – Tyson Lundquist

Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference

Caleb Jones

Running Back, 5-9, 210

Hometown: Gilbert, AZ

Major: Biomedical Engineering

High School/Coach: Basha HS – Chris McDonald

Awards: Team Captain, Team MVP, 1st Team RB, All District RB, School Record Holder.

Luke Wickersham

Running Back, 5-7, 200

Hometown: Brandon

Major: Electrical Engineering

High School/Coach – Brandon Valley HS – Chad Garrow

Awards: Academic All-State

Hunter Huffman

Defensive Back, 5-10, 160

Hometown: Pueblo, CO

Major: Computer Science

High School/Coach – Pueblo Central HS – Kris Cotterman

Awards: All-Conference, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Team Captain

Joel Gifford

Linebacker, 6-1, 195

Hometown: Faith

Major: Civil Engineering

High School/Coach: Faith HS – Miles Gifford

Awards: Team Captain, All-State, All-Conference, All-Conference Honorable Mention

Hunter Newsom

Linebacker, 6-0, 200

Hometown: Grain Valley, MO

Major: Civil Engineering

High School/Coach: Grain Valley HS – David Allie

Parents: Bryan and Stacee Newsom

Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State, Team MVP, KMZU Class 4-5 Defensive Player of the year 2020, KMZU Class 5 Dream Team LB 2020, Kansas City Buck Buchanan Award semifinalist 2020, and 2020 All-Simone Team

Connor Taylor

Kicker, 6-1, 170

Hometown: Longmont, CO

Major: Undecided

High School/Coach: Longmont HS – Doug Johnson

Awards: All-Conference, Academic All-Conference, Academic All-State, Team Captain

DeKendrick McCray

Cornerback, 6-0, 175

Hometown: Lincoln, NE

Major: Business Management in Technology

High School/Coach: Lincoln East HS – John Gingery

Awards: All City Honorable Mention

Mason Galbreath

Wide Receiver, 6-4, 195

Hometown: Littleton, CO

Major: Undecided

High School/Coach: Dakota Ridge HS – Ron Woitalewicz

Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State

Caden Vinduska

Tight End, 6-3, 200

Hometown: Saint George, KS

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School/Coach: Rock Creek HS – Shane Sieben

Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, Honorable Mention All-State

Jack Masters

Offensive Line, 6-3, 290

Hometown: Dripping Springs, TX

Major: Business Management in Technology

High School/Coach: Dripping Springs HS – Galen Zimmerman

Awards: Team Captain, All-State, All-Conference

Ethan Somerville

Offensive Line, 6-2, 240

Hometown: Lehi, UT

Major: Business Management in Technology

High School/Coach: Lehi HS – Ed Larson

Awards: All-Conference, 2021 Varsity Offensive Line MVP

Henry Dryden

Tight End, 6-3, 205

Hometown: Boise, ID

Major: Environmental/Metallurgical Engineering

High School/Coach: Boise HS – Mike Altieri

Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Team MVP, Idaho All Star Team roster, Brave Spotlight player of the week, All conference co-defensive player of the year

Max Derry

Linebacker, 6-0, 185

Hometown: Granger, IA

Major: Mining Engineering

High School/Coach: West Des Moines Dowling Catholic – Tom Wilson

Awards: All-State, Academic All-Conference, First team All-District, Wrestling State Qualifier

AJ Kelly

Offensive Line, 6-6, 285

Hometown: Rock Springs, WY

Major: Electrical Engineering

High School/Coach: Rock Springs HS – Mark Lenhardt

Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, 2020 HWT State Champion

Logan Cole

Running Back, 5-11, 210

Hometown: Thermopolis, WY

Major: Pre-Health

High School/Coach: Hot Springs HS – Matt McPhie

Awards: Team Captain, All-State, Team MVP

Trey Horner

Defensive End, 6-6, 225

Hometown: Sioux Falls

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School/Coach: Roosevelt HS – Kim Nelson

Oscar Kooistra

Defensive End, 6-4, 185

Hometown: Baltic

Major: Civil Engineering

High School/Coach: Baltic HS – Alan Bakersville

Awards: All-Conference

Leighton Blythe

Tight End, 6-2, 220

Hometown: Boise, ID

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School/Coach: Bishop Kelly HS – Tim Brennan

Awards: All-Conference

Jackson Soulek

Defensive Tackle, 6-1, 250

Hometown: Chamberlain

Major: Business Management in Technology

High School/Coach: Chamberlain HS – Jeff Rademacher

Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference

Carson Mashlan

Wide Receiver/Punter

5-7, 155

Hometown: Brandon

Major: Electrical Engineering

High School/Coach: Brandon Valley HS – Chad Garrow

Awards: Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, Unsung Hero Award

Wren Jacobs

Linebacker, 5-10, 175

Hometown: Sturgis

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School/Coach: Sturgis Brown HS – Chris Koletzky

Awards: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State, Team MVP, Doug Miller award

Jonathan Stockwell

Punter, 5-11, 140

Hometown: Ankeny, IA

Major: Electrical Engineering

High School/Coach: Ankeny Centennial HS – Ryan Pezzetti and Jerry Pezzetti

Awards: 4 Year Academic Letter, 3-year Varsity soccer letter

Garrett Hessler

Defensive End, 6-8, 275

Hometown: Mitchell, NE

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School/Coach: Mitchell HS – Nick Kuxhausen

Awards: All-Conference, All District First Team

Cole Doty

Offensive Line, 6-4, 255

Hometown: Marion, IA

Major: Undecided

High School/Coach: Linn-Mar HS – Paul James

Awards: Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Team Captain

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

