Flu numbers dramatically lower than last year in the state

There’s a stark contrast between this year’s flu season and last year’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state Department of Health.

So far, South Dakota is far below last year’s numbers. As of Feb. 20, there have been 55 cases of the flu in the 2020-21 flu season, seven hospitalizations and two deaths.

This time last year in the 2019-20 flu season, there were 9,378 flu cases, 323 hospitalizations and 14 deaths. The total case count at the end of the 2019-20 flu season was 14,776 cases, 547 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.

“The numbers are considerably down and a part of that is the social distancing, mitigation efforts, better hygiene that people are doing,” DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli said Friday.

As the COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out, Bucheli said the DOH is still encouraging people to be mindful of the flu and get a flu shot if they have not done so yet. The flu has similar symptoms to COVID-19.

The DOH has pushed flu vaccination in particular this year due to the concern that an influx of people hospitalized from the flu would take space needed for COVID-19 patients.

“The department will continue to tackle COVID and the flu on all cylinders, on all levels, because it’s still something that affects the population, especially those vulnerable [populations], so we’re going to continue messaging the importance of getting a flu vaccine and obviously the importance of getting a COVID vaccine,” Bucheli said.

