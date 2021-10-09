Following lightning delay, Bradley and Williams spark Stevens’ QF win over Lincoln

Trey Bradley and Zack Williams put on a bit of a show at Sioux Park Saturday afternoon.
Following an unexpected lightning delay that put No. 2 Rapid City Stevens’ quarterfinal game against No. 7 Sioux Falls Lincoln on hold for more than an hour, the duo returned to the field and contributed to all three goals as the Raiders eliminated the Patriots 3-0 and advanced to Tuesday’s Class AA semifinals
“In a situation like this where we needed to make those adjustments, we did turn to Zack, we turned to Trey, Ryan (Gaughan), Levi (Busching) and Sam (Tschetter),” Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro said. “And said the things we needed them to do and the adjustments, and they made those.”
Bradley tallied one goal and added two assists, picking up both on a pair of Williams goals as Stevens (12-2-0) avenged its 2-1 loss to Lincoln (6-3-5) early in the season. The Raiders will host the winner of Yankton vs. Rapid City Central for a spot in their second consecutive state title game and sixth since 2010.
“We knew this time around we had to adjust our attacking tactics,” Bradley said. “They had great numbers in the box, and this time we started playing through the middle, used the space we did have this time and that was the difference in this game.”
A scoreless deadlock was halted in the 13th minute when inclement weather brought over lightning, hail and rain. After play resumed, Stevens picked up a grade-A chance to get on the board when a Lincoln defender barreled into Kaito Mumm on a loose ball in the box and the Raiders were awarded a penalty kick.
Bradley went top-right with the shot and converted to give his squad a 1-0 advantage in the 31st minute.
Stevens stayed on the attack in the second half and outshot its opponent 10-1. Following a couple of saves by Raiders goalkeeper Garrett Rus, Bradley intercepted a goalie kick and fed a pass to Williams in the box. Williams deked a defender, picked his spot on target and scored to make it a 2-0 game in the 61st minute.
“In the first half the passes were a little shaky. They could’ve been more accurate, but we started cleaning it up after the lightning delay,” Bradley said. “We talked over some tactics and that’s what won us the game.”
The junior striker added another in the 73rd minute when Bradley flicked a pass into the air and Williams headed the ball top-right past the goalkeeper to all but seal the victory.
“Our possession was very good. I thought our midfielders did a really good job of moving the ball around, getting it to places we needed the ball to be,” Fierro said. “(Lincoln) did play a low-pressure style at times, so that made that easier, but they had numbers in their defense.”
The Raiders, who grabbed their eighth straight win and fourth consecutive clean sheet, finished with 8 of 14 shots on frame while holding the Patriots to 3 of 5 in their attempt at back-to-back state championship appearances. Last year they lost 2-1 to O’Gorman, falling one game shy of an undefeated season.
“That loss in the state championship game is what humbles us when we think we’re unbeatable,” Fierro said. “It fuels us in practice, it fuels us during games and halftime. It’s hard to get cocky when you have that in the back of your mind. A lot of these guys were part of that, so they know that underestimating your opponent is a bad thing to do.”
