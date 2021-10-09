Following lightning delay, Bradley and Williams spark Stevens’ QF win over Lincoln

Trey Bradley and Zack Williams put on a bit of a show at Sioux Park Saturday afternoon.

Following an unexpected lightning delay that put No. 2 Rapid City Stevens’ quarterfinal game against No. 7 Sioux Falls Lincoln on hold for more than an hour, the duo returned to the field and contributed to all three goals as the Raiders eliminated the Patriots 3-0 and advanced to Tuesday’s Class AA semifinals

“In a situation like this where we needed to make those adjustments, we did turn to Zack, we turned to Trey, Ryan (Gaughan), Levi (Busching) and Sam (Tschetter),” Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro said. “And said the things we needed them to do and the adjustments, and they made those.”

Bradley tallied one goal and added two assists, picking up both on a pair of Williams goals as Stevens (12-2-0) avenged its 2-1 loss to Lincoln (6-3-5) early in the season. The Raiders will host the winner of Yankton vs. Rapid City Central for a spot in their second consecutive state title game and sixth since 2010.

“We knew this time around we had to adjust our attacking tactics,” Bradley said. “They had great numbers in the box, and this time we started playing through the middle, used the space we did have this time and that was the difference in this game.”