Food truck brings authentic Greek dishes to the Black Hills

Elenitsa’s Greek Grill is a dream come true for a mother and daughter who want to share the flavors and culture of Greece with Black Hills foodies.

Elenitsa’s Greek Grill is Rapid City’s newest food truck, which owners Nitsa Waterson and Elaine McNulty opened in early July. Inspired by old family recipes, their menu offers classic Greek entrees.

“My mom and I had been throwing the (food truck) idea around for some time. We knew the area needed some Greek food, so that’s where we came up with the idea,” McNulty said.

Elenitsa’s menu includes vegetable and meat gyros, Greek salad, spanokopita (spinach and feta cheese in phyllo dough), tyropita (feta cheese in phyllo dough), dolmades (seasoned rice wrapped with grape leaves), pastitsio (Greek lasagna), moussaka (Greek lasagna made with eggplant instead of noodles), and baklava. Eventually, McNulty and Waterson hope to add Greek frappes, other desserts and more to their menu.

“The food is something simple that everybody can eat,” Waterson said. “Everything is made to order. We can’t make the food and let it sit under lamps. Sometimes it takes a little longer (to cook). Hopefully, people understand if they have to wait a few minutes, it’s because we’re making everything fresh as they order it.”