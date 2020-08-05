Food truck brings authentic Greek dishes to the Black Hills

Elenitsa’s Greek Grill is a dream come true for a mother and daughter who want to share the flavors and culture of Greece with Black Hills foodies.
Elenitsa’s Greek Grill is Rapid City’s newest food truck, which owners Nitsa Waterson and Elaine McNulty opened in early July. Inspired by old family recipes, their menu offers classic Greek entrees.
“My mom and I had been throwing the (food truck) idea around for some time. We knew the area needed some Greek food, so that’s where we came up with the idea,” McNulty said.
Elenitsa’s menu includes vegetable and meat gyros, Greek salad, spanokopita (spinach and feta cheese in phyllo dough), tyropita (feta cheese in phyllo dough), dolmades (seasoned rice wrapped with grape leaves), pastitsio (Greek lasagna), moussaka (Greek lasagna made with eggplant instead of noodles), and baklava. Eventually, McNulty and Waterson hope to add Greek frappes, other desserts and more to their menu.
“The food is something simple that everybody can eat,” Waterson said. “Everything is made to order. We can’t make the food and let it sit under lamps. Sometimes it takes a little longer (to cook). Hopefully, people understand if they have to wait a few minutes, it’s because we’re making everything fresh as they order it.”
Mother and daughter seem to have tapped into a local craving for Greek food. While Elenitsa’s was at a recent Family Food Truck Night in Rapid City, Waterson said they received more than 200 orders in 30 minutes.
“Our biggest hit has been our Elenitsa fries,” McNulty said. “Those are seasoned fries and we topped them with fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green onions, feta cheese and Greek olives. It’s different. Customers really like the flavor. If they want to add meat, it’s kind of a nice meal.”
Before starting their food truck, for several years McNulty and Waterson were part of a group of Greek cooks from St. John the Theologian Orthodox Church who put on the church’s Eat Like A Greek fundraiser in Rapid City.
“We are really excited to see people excited to try our food and just hearing how much people are enjoying our food,” McNulty said. “It means something to us to be able to share a different culture with the community.”
McNulty and Waterson’s food truck is a family business run with help from McNulty’s brother, Chris Waterson, McNulty’s daughter, Eliauna Waterson, McNulty’s husband, Dustin, and Waterson’s husband and McNulty’s father, Roland Waterson. Though Elenitsa’s is the first restaurant venture for McNulty and Waterson, Nitsa Waterson’s father used to operate several bars in the area, including Villa Lounge, Outer Limits and Box Elder Lounge.
“It’s great. We work great as a team. Everybody gets along. It runs smoothly,” Nitsa Waterson said of Elenitsa’s Greek Grill. “It’s a family business. We’re all involved.”
Although Nitsa Waterson and McNulty both grew up in Rapid City, Nitsa Waterson’s heritage is 100 percent Greek. The close bond in Greek families is something Nitsa Waterson cherishes and hopes to share with Elenitsa's customers, along with the food.
“We’re a close family,” she said. “Growing up in a Greek home, you have family over all the time. Families were close-knit. … It’s a whole different atmosphere.”
Greek families, she said, are very much like the movie “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”
“There you go. When I was watching that, I thought it was my wedding all over,” Nitsa Waterson said.
“At family get-togethers, my mom and grandma would put out 10- to 12-course meals, all homemade, mostly all Greek recipes. Greek food was the norm,” Nitsa Waterson said.
For information about dates, times and locations where Elenitsa’s Greek Grill food truck will be, go to facebook.com/Elenitsasgreekgrill.
