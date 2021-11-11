Football capsules: Dell Rapids St. Mary wins first-ever state title

More than 10 minutes after Dell Rapids St. Mary’s celebration broke, Cardinals tight end Gabriel Lindeman still held the game-winning touchdown ball in his arm. He probably will for a while.

“I might sleep with it,” Lindeman joked.

To break the tie in second overtime, Lindeman ran out to to right flat on the two-point conversion try, caught a pass, took a hit and tumbled to the ground right on top of the goal line. But the whole Dell Rapids St. Mary team saw it, and Lindeman was sure of it himself: He was in.

“We’re state champions,” running back Nic Gaspar said he thought at the end of the play, smiling and nodding his head.

The Cardinals won the Class 9B State Championship 44-42 in double overtime over Potter County in the DakotaDome. A instant classic that featured 86 total points and 664 yards of offense ended on the last play of the game as the run-heavy Dell Rapids St. Mary team went to the air, securing its first state championship win in school history following a loss in the very same game a season ago.

“These last two years we’ve had here have been real special,” Dell Rapids St. Mary head coach Ross Flemmer said. “Great people you want to be around. Makes it real special.”

HOWARD DOMINATES HERREID/SELBY AREA FOR 9A TITLE

Howard tight end Jace Sifore backpedaled out of a route up the middle of the field, but even running backwards, he still was faster than the two defenders Herreid/Selby Area sent to guard him. It was early in the second quarter. He kept his back turned to the end zone until Howard quarterback Taiden Hoyer found him, grabbed the ball and turned, and all 6-foot-3, 250 pounds of him glided the remainder of the way to the end zone.

The first half was already all Howard, but as Sifore flexed his arms upon crossing the end zone to make it 28-6, the lead became insurmountable.

The Tigers dominated the 9A championship game, winning 55-18 over Herreid/Selby Area Thursday at the DakotaDome. After back-to-back touchdown drives for each team, Howard stopped a two-point attempt by the Wolverines and took control. They built on that lead, they created a blowout, and then they added more scoring on top of that.

It was a stat-padding game for Howard. Sifore's only catch went for 58 yards and a touchdown. Running back John Callies ran 13 times for 138 yards and three scores. Running back Griffin Clubb needed just five carries to surpass 100 yards, going for 115 and two scores. Running back Ty Beyer added to the group of 100-yard rushers, running for 107 yards and two scores on just four attempts.

Howard lost this game to Canistota/Freeman last season, and lost a large portion of that team to graduation. But after getting back via a close 21-17 win in the semifinal over Wall, Howard won a no-doubter in the last game of the season. In a talented 9A, the Tigers were high above the rest.

“Everyone was doubting us from the beginning of the season, (saying) that we lost a lot of seniors and wouldn't be as good,” Sifore said. “We just wanted to prove a point.”

PLATTE-GEDDES EARNS SECOND STRAIGHT 9AA TITLE

Platte-Geddes head coach Bruce Hanson asked wide receiver Aiden Bultje if he could at least put him the the secondary, defend some passes. Bultje, who had torn his labrum in week three of the season, had missed the last five games of the season. But in a playoff-opening matchup against Chester Area, Hanson wanted him back.

Bultje said his surgeon told him that it couldn’t get much worse. If he could stand the pain, he could play. He scheduled his surgery for after the playoffs.

“I’m all in,” he told Hanson.

Bultje caught the game-winning touchdown Friday in the Black Panthers’ 14-8 win over No. 11 Canistota-Freeman in Class 9AA State Title game at the DakotaDome. Even hobbled, the junior secured five catches for 86 yards, including the game-winning score. No. 9 Platte-Geddes has dealt with a myriad of injuries, but either through pure will or having players return to the field, the Black Panthers played their best football at the end of the season to win their second-straight 9AA State Title game.

“That was awesome,” Bultje said of the touchdown. “It just makes everything that much better.”

