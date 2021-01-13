Football classifications approved, appeals heard

Rice said in a case like that, he’d have to ask, “Why the heck are we playing?”

A motion to approve the appeal died for a lack of a second and was rejected.

The board unanimously approved an appeal from Bon Homme which had four students counted as juniors who would not have any eligibility to play football next year.

Without the four students, the ADM for Bon Homme would be 53, allowing them to play nine-man football.

Facilities, rather than student numbers was the basis for an appeal from the Dakota Hills football cooperative that includes Wilmot, Waubay and Summit.

Summit Superintendent Mike Schmidt said the cooperative would prefer to play nine-man football rather than move up to 11-man because the 80-yard field at Wilmot is built for nine-man football.

“Our biggest concern is the facility,” Schmidt said. Citing the pandemic, Schmidt said, “We were just thinking this was a little bit of an emergency.”