Football, Volleyball Polls

High School Football
SD Media Poll
The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Oct. 12 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (18) 5-0 94 1
2. Brandon Valley (1) 5-1 76 2
3. Harrisburg 5-1 58 3
4. Lincoln 3-3 33 4
5. O’Gorman 4-3 24 5
Class 11AA
1. Yankton (15) 7-0 91 1
2. Brookings (4) 7-0 80 2
3. Pierre 4-2 56 3
4. Sturgis 3-4 39 5
5. Mitchell 3-4 19 4
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (19) 6-0 95 1
2. Dakota Valley 5-2 74 2
3. Dell Rapids 5-1 56 3
4. Canton 4-2 38 4
5. West Central 4-3 20 RV
Receiving votes: Milbank 1, Madison 1.
Class 11B
1. Winner (16) 7-0 92 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (3) 7-0 79 2
3. Sioux Valley 6-1 55 3
4. St. Thomas More 5-1 32 4
5. Mobridge-Pollock 7-0 24 5
Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson 3.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (19) 7-0 95 1
2 Lemmon/McIntosh 7-0 74 2
3. Hamlin 8-0 52 3
4. Platte-Geddes 7-0 44 4
5. Hanson 6-1 17 5
Receiving votes: Deuel 3.
Class 9A
1. Howard (19) 7-0 95 1
2. Canistota/Freeman 6-1 76 2
3. Warner 6-0 54 3
4. Wall 6-0 36 4
5. De Smet 5-2 22 5
Receiving votes: Ipswich/Edmunds Central 1, Philip 1.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (19) 6-1 95 1
2. Langford Area 5-2 71 2
3. Herreid/Selby Area 6-1 44 4
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 4-2 40 3
5. Alcester-Hudson 5-2 23 5
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 12.
SDFCA Poll
11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (26) 5-0 137
2. Brandon Valley (1) 5-1 110
3. Harrisburg 5-1 91
4. O'Gorman 4-3 46
5. SF Lincoln 3-3 44
Others: SF Washington 4
11AA
1. Brookings (16) 7-0 128
2. Yankton (12) 7-0 121
3. Pierre 4-2 87
4. Sturgis 3-4 41
5. Mitchell 3-4 31
Others: Huron 10
11A
1. Tea Area (27) 6-0 135
2. Dakota Valley 5-2 94
3. Dell Rapids 5-1 81
4. Canton 4-2 50
5. West Central 4-3 31.9
Others: Madison 9
11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (21) 7-0 133
2. Winner (7) 7-0 116
3. Sioux Valley 6-1 77
4. Mobridge-Pollock 7-0 44
5. Elk Point-Jefferson 4-3 17
Others: St. Thomas More 12, McCook Central/Montrose 11
9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (17) 7-0 85
2. Lemmon/McIntosh 7-0 55
3. Platte-Geddes 7-0 43
4. Hamlin 7-0 40
5. Hanson 6-1 31
9A
1. Howard (17) 7-0 85
2. Canistota/Freeman 6-1 67
3. Warner 6-0 45
4. Wall 6-0 33
5. DeSmet 5-2 19
Others: Lyman 3
9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (16) 6-1 84
2. Langford 5-2 50
3. Herreid/Selby Area 6-1 49
4. Kadoka Area (1) 6-1 35
5. DR St. Mary 4-2 19
Others: Alcester-Hudson 11, Colman-Egan 9
High School Volleyball
SD Media Poll
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 12. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (14) 15-0 70 1
2. S.F. Washington 10-3 53 2
3. Huron 9-3 39 3
4. Watertown 9-2 32 4
5. Brandon Valley 9-3 14 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Central (11-5) 2
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (14) 19-0 70 1
2. Dakota Valley 9-3 55 2
3. Madison 10-2 40 4
4. Hill City 18-1 22 RV
5. Winner 11-3 15 5
RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (18-2) 6; Parker (12-7) 1; Garretson (13-3) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (14) 16-1 70 1
2. Warner 12-1 55 2
3. Chester Area 15-2 41 4
4. Ipswich 16-2 22 NR
5. Faulkton Area 10-4 9 3
RECEIVING VOTES: Bridgewater-Emery (14-2) 7; Colman-Egan (13-3) 3; Elkton-Lake Benton (14-3) 3
