Rapid City police followed footprints in the snow Saturday night to track down a suspect who allegedly brandished a shotgun during a robbery at a convenience store in the 1600 block of Mt. Rushmore Road.
At about 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 30, police were dispatched following the report of a robbery that had just occurred. Police made contact with an employee of the Loaf N Jug who advised that an unknown male subject entered the store, brandished a shotgun, and demanded money from the register.
According to the report, the employee complied with the demands and the suspect left the store. Police reviewed surveillance footage from the incident and tracked the suspect’s footprints in the snow to the residence on Clark Street. Security camera footage from a neighboring residence showed the suspect entering the residence where the footprints led.
Rapid City Police Communications Specialist said a search warrant was requested for the residence as officers maintained a perimeter on the house. Due to the increased danger presented by an armed suspect, the Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team was called out to serve the search warrant.
As the search warrant was being executed, police located the shotgun and clothing items belonging to the suspect in a bedroom inside the residence. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Clayton Otto of Rapid City.
He was transported to the RCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division for an interview. Following the interview, he was placed under arrest for first degree robbery. He was then transported to the Pennington County Jail.